Got Stormy wins against the boys again in Fourstardave

"She was taking me the whole way," Gaffalione told NYRA. "I was able to tuck in and save ground. She relaxed beautifully down the back side. Going into the turn she started to pick up on her own and she started creeping up. When I put her outside, she unleashed a big run and it was all over from there."

In Saturday's other feature race, High Oak overtook Gunite down the stretch to win the Grade II, $200,000 Saratoga Special.

High Oak pulled away for a 4 1/4-length victory in the 116th running of the 6 1/2-furlong sprint for 2-year-olds. Jockey Junior Alvarado held High Oak in stalking position behind early leaders Doctor Jeff and Gunite.

Alvarado kept High Oak three-wide into the top of the stretch and he surged into the front from there. It was Alvarado's third Saratoga Special win.

"He broke very sharp today," Alvarado told NYRA. "He was a whole different horse today. He was mentally prepared and sharp. To be honest, I was just a passenger today. He put me in the spot that I wanted and he took me all the way around. When I turned for home, I just had to ask him a little bit and he took off."