Got Stormy wins against the boys again in Fourstardave

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two years after winning against the boys in the Fourstardave at Saratoga Race Course, Got Stormy did it again Saturday.
The 6-year-old mare beat out a mixed field of males and females in the Grade I, $500,000 Fourstardave, earning the automatic bid to the Breeders' Cup Mile on Nov. 6 at Del Mar.
Ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, Got Stormy was the third-longest shot in the eight-horse field, coming off a pair of fifth-place finishes in graded stakes. She took second in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Mile.
"This was maybe even more exciting because they wrote her off," trainer Mark Casse told NYRA after the race. "They did the same to (2015 Champion Turf Female) Tepin, and she came back. I’m really proud. There’s been some bumps along the road with her, but she came when it was time."
Got Stormy — a daughter of 2010 Fourstardave winner Get Stormy — moved into third place early behind early front-runner Blowout, one of the other females in the field, and 19-1 long shot Whisper Not.
Gaffalione maneuvered Got Stormy into striking distance before overtaking Blowout near the furlong marker in the stretch and winning by 1 1/2 lengths.
Got Stormy, who finished the 1-mile race in 1:33.09, returned $27 on a $2 win wager. Set Piece placed second, a half-length ahead of Casa Creed.
"She was taking me the whole way," Gaffalione told NYRA. "I was able to tuck in and save ground. She relaxed beautifully down the back side. Going into the turn she started to pick up on her own and she started creeping up. When I put her outside, she unleashed a big run and it was all over from there."
In Saturday's other feature race, High Oak overtook Gunite down the stretch to win the Grade II, $200,000 Saratoga Special.
High Oak pulled away for a 4 1/4-length victory in the 116th running of the 6 1/2-furlong sprint for 2-year-olds. Jockey Junior Alvarado held High Oak in stalking position behind early leaders Doctor Jeff and Gunite.
Alvarado kept High Oak three-wide into the top of the stretch and he surged into the front from there. It was Alvarado's third Saratoga Special win.
"He broke very sharp today," Alvarado told NYRA. "He was a whole different horse today. He was mentally prepared and sharp. To be honest, I was just a passenger today. He put me in the spot that I wanted and he took me all the way around. When I turned for home, I just had to ask him a little bit and he took off."
High Oak, trained by Bill Mott, paid $22.40 on a $2 win bet. He may be headed to the Grade I, $500,000 Champagne at Belmont on Oct. 2, which is a win-and-in automatic berth to the Breeders' Cup Juvenile on Nov. 5.