Goodnight Olive wins Ballerina Handicap

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Goodnight Olive scored an impressive victory in the Ballerina Handicap on Sunday to close out Travers Week at Saratoga Race Course.

It was Goodnight Olive's first stakes race. She previously had four firsts and a second in allowance and maiden races. The victory gave her a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint on November 5 at Keeneland.

Goodnight Olive pulled ahead at the top of the stretch and won by 2 3/4 lengths over Caramel Swirl.

"Turning for home, she was there for me,” jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. told NYRA. “She always wins the right way. In the allowance races, you could see how easy she won. She's a nice filly but she had never faced Grade I horses in the afternoon, but she did it today and she showed up."

Favorite Ce Ce, who was third in last year's Ballerina, finished out of the money.

“She's a little bit picky when it comes to the track and today it was not her favorite," jockey Victor Espinoza said. "She bounced out of there and she wasn't doing her thing. I was just trying to encourage her to get her rhythm but it seemed like she struggled."

In the Better Talk Now Stakes, 3-5 favorite Wit won by 2 3/4 lengths for his first victory on the turf.