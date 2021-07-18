Goin’ Good wins Coronation Cup at Spa

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Goin’ Good posted her first stakes victory on Sunday, winning the Coronation Cup at Saratoga Race Course.
Goin' Good won by a half-length over Farsighted in a time of 1:05.26 over 5 1/2 furlongs. Mischiefful finished third. The first-place horse paid $5.40 on a winning ticket.
“I thought Tyler (Gaffalione) did a fantastic job of breaking well; she doesn’t always break well,” trainer Brad Cox told NYRA. “He kept her in contact with the filly on the lead and not letting her get away. I think it played a big role in us being able to pass that filly in the lane."
Saratoga will be dark for the next two days before returning to racing on Wednesday.