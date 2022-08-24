 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girl Dad wins John's Call at Saratoga

  • 0

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Girl Dad made a successful stakes debut Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course, winning the $135,000 John’s Call for older horses.

The race was moved from the Mellon turf course to the main track at 1 1/4 miles.

The Michael Maker-trained Girl Dad battled stablemate Bluegrass Parkway down the stretch to win by a head under jockey Luis Saez. Both Maker trainees overtook early leader and post-time favorite Tide of the Sea coming out of the turn.

Girl Dad, a 4-year-old gelding who earned his first stakes win in his 17th outing overall, was claimed at the Spa on July 22 by Kirk Wycoff’s Three Diamonds Farm. He paid $13.40 on a $2 win wager.

“It’s taken me all meet to win a stake, so I’m very thankful,” Maker told NYRA after his first stakes win in nine tries at the meet. “Hopefully, it’s a sign of some good things to come. Both my horses ran winning races and unfortunately only one could win.”

People are also reading…

Racing continues Thursday with a 10-race card that includes the $135,000 Riskaverse, a 1-mile inner-turf test for 3-year-old fillies in the ninth race.

Spa Recap

Day 29

Favorite of the day: Under Oath paid $3.30 on a $2 winning ticket in the sixth race.

Long shot of the day: Mariah's Fortune returned $22.40 to win Wednesday's 10th race.

Feature race winner: Girl Dad paid $13.40 on a winning ticket in capturing the John's Call Stakes.

Coming Thursday: A 10-race card is highlighted by the $135,000 Riskaverse, a 1-mile race for 3-year-old fillies, in the ninth race.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Epicenter the early favorite in Travers Stakes

Epicenter the early favorite in Travers Stakes

Despite runner-up finishes in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, Epicenter was installed as the opening-line favorite for Saturday's Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News