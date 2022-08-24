Girl Dad wins John's Call at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Girl Dad made a successful stakes debut Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course, winning the $135,000 John’s Call for older horses.

The race was moved from the Mellon turf course to the main track at 1 1/4 miles.

The Michael Maker-trained Girl Dad battled stablemate Bluegrass Parkway down the stretch to win by a head under jockey Luis Saez. Both Maker trainees overtook early leader and post-time favorite Tide of the Sea coming out of the turn.

Girl Dad, a 4-year-old gelding who earned his first stakes win in his 17th outing overall, was claimed at the Spa on July 22 by Kirk Wycoff’s Three Diamonds Farm. He paid $13.40 on a $2 win wager.

“It’s taken me all meet to win a stake, so I’m very thankful,” Maker told NYRA after his first stakes win in nine tries at the meet. “Hopefully, it’s a sign of some good things to come. Both my horses ran winning races and unfortunately only one could win.”

Racing continues Thursday with a 10-race card that includes the $135,000 Riskaverse, a 1-mile inner-turf test for 3-year-old fillies in the ninth race.