Funny Guy wins John Morrissey Handicap at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Funny Guy was all business Thursday as he captured the $85,000 John Morrissey Handicap at Saratoga Race Course.

It was the bay colt’s fourth stakes triumph, and second of 2020, as he pulled away down the stretch under jockey Joel Rosario. The John Terranova trainee has won stakes at all three NYRA tracks. A son of 2008 Kentucky Derby winner Big Brown, Funny Guy tracked early leader Amundson and made his move on the far turn. He assumed control of the 7-furlong race and won by two lengths in 1:22.08. He returned $6.40 on a winning ticket.

“He broke very sharp,” Rosario said to NYRA after winning his fifth stakes of the Spa meet. “It looked like there was not going to be a lot of speed in the race, maybe one horse. He was there and I just let him find his stride. He was going perfect and turning for home he just opened up. It was a good performance. It was his race.”

T Loves A Fight finished second, a half-length ahead of My Boy Tate.

