 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Friday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

  • 0

First post: 1:05 p.m.

1ST RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 2YO fillies, State-bred, Seeking The Ante Stakes. Purse: $200,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Song Parody;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;7-2

2 Les Bon Temps;Tyler Gaffalione;Norm Casse;8-1

3 Maple Leaf Mel;Joel Rosario;Jeremiah Englehart;4-5

4 Lady Mine;Jose Antonio Gomez;James Chapman;15-1

5 Miracle;Flavien Prat;Rodolphe Brisset;2-1

2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

People are also reading…

1 Kant Hurry Love;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;9-5

1A Voleuse;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;9-5

2 Unkoalafied;Dylan Davis;James Ryerson;20-1

3 Photon;Jose Ortiz;Kelly Breen;2-1

4 Funny How;Trevor McCarthy;Raymond Handal;3-1

5 Mischief Motion;Luis Saez;Michelle Hemingway;10-1

6 Uptown Express;Jose Antonio Gomez;Bruce Brown;12-1

7 Laochi;Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;8-1

3RD RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO, State-bred, Albany Stakes. Purse: $250,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Prince Discipline;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;7-5

2 Relate;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;12-1

3 Montebello;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;5-2

4 Barese;Ricardo Santana;Michael Maker;8-5

5 Bossmakinbossmoves;Irad Ortiz;Richard Schosberg;8-1

4TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Shortsinthewinter;Kendrick Carmouche;Mark Hennig;20-1

2 Quick to Accuse;Manuel Franco;Horacio DePaz;4-1

3 Boss Jim;Flavien Prat;Carlos Martin;5-1

4 Chulligan;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-5

5 Max Foster;Dylan Davis;Jeffrey Englehart;15-1

6 Flashy Alex;Amin Castillo;Randi Persaud;30-1

7 Stow On the Wold;John Velazquez;Michelle Hemingway;10-1

8 Michael Leis;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;6-1

9 Jackson Heights;Javier Castellano;Orlando Noda;15-1

10 With Know Name;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;10-1

5TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO fillies, State-bred, Fleet Indian Stakes. Purse: $200,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Let Her Inspire U;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;4-1

2 Fingal's Cave;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;4-5

3 Shesascoldasice;Keiber Coa;M. Anthony Ferraro;20-1

4 Galaxina;Dylan Davis;H. James Bond;8-1

5 Venti Valentine;Irad Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;9-5

6TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $95,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Doc Doc Rock;Jose Lezcano;Bruce Levine;20-1

2 Patria;Ricardo Santana;Marco Salazar;8-1

3 Leeloo;Tyler Gaffalione;Ignacio Correas;10-1

4 Aunt Virginia;Javier Castellano;Gustavo Rodriguez;8-1

5 Queens Dancer;Jacqueline Davis;Linda Dixon;30-1

6 Trinity Titoli;Manuel Franco;Jeremiah Englehart;12-1

7 Lisa's Vision;Irad Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;7-2

8 Missing Link;Amin Castillo;Randi Persaud;30-1

9 Tis a Pity;Flavien Prat;Christophe Clement;9-2

10 U Should B Dancing;Jose Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1

11 Silver Fist;Kendrick Carmouche;James Lawrence;15-1

12 Blame It On Mary;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;8-1

13 Sinfully Sweet (AE);Trevor McCarthy;Mark Casse;5-1

14 Ellarella (AE);Jose Antonio Gomez;Douglas Nunn;20-1

15 Captivating Cara (MTO);TBA;Mitchell Friedman;10-1

16 Kiss Me Smile (MTO);Luis Saez;Philip Serpe;12-1

7TH RACE —6 1/2 furlongs, 2YO, State-bred, Funny Cide Stakes. Purse: $200,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Acoustic Ave;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;5-2

2 I'm Wide Awake;Joel Rosario;Anthony Dutrow;8-1

3 Belt Parkway;Abner Adorno;Uriah St. Lewis;12-1

4 Donegal Surges;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1

5 Andiamo a Firenze;Irad Ortiz;Kelly Breen;4-5

6 General Banker;Jose Antonio Gomez;James Ferraro;20-1

8TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Yaddo Handicap. Purse: $200,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Ice Princess;Ricardo Santana;Danny Gargan;8-1

2 War Canoe;Kendrick Carmouche;Michelle Nevin;30-1

3 Dancingwthdaffodls;Jalon Samuel;Eduardo Jones;50-1

4 Mischievous Dream;Javier Castellano;Christophe Clement;15-1

5 Runaway Rumour;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;5-1

6 Make Mischief;Dylan Davis;Mark Casse;9-2

7 Marvelous Maude;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1

8 Pure Bode;Jose Lezcano;James Ryerson;15-1

9 Classic Colors;Jose Ortiz;Christophe Clement;8-1

10 Classic Lady;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1

11 Finest Work;John Velazquez;George Weaver;8-1

12 Wasp (MTO);Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;4-1

9TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $100,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Perfect Munnings;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;12-1

2 Listentoyourheart;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;10-1

3 Key Point;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;2-1

4 Gandy Dancing;Omar Hernandez Moreno;John Pregman;15-1

5 Advanced Strategy;Ricardo Santana;Philip Antonacci;15-1

6 Big Bobby;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;12-1

7 Who Hoo Thats Me;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;5-1

8 Bar Fourteen;Jose Antonio Gomez;Gary Sciacca;30-1

9 Prince of Pharoahs;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Rice;15-1

10 Quickflash;Dylan Davis;Natalia Lynch;15-1

11 Excellent Timing;Irad Ortiz;Rob Atras;8-1

12 Anejo;John Velazquez;Doug O'Neill;6-1

10TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, West Point Stakes. Purse: $200,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Therapist;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;6-1

2 Jerry the Nipper;Jose Lezcano;Todd Pletcher;8-1

3 Somelineithotbrown;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;7-2

4 Sanctuary City;John Velazquez;James Ferraro;12-1

5 City Man;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-5

6 Lord Flintshire;Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;30-1

7 Cross Border;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;9-2

8 Action Jackson;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;30-1

9 Ocala Dream;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;10-1

10 Bankit (MTO);TBA;Steven Asmussen;7-5

11TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $50,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Heroneandonly;Michael Luzzi;Gabriel Goodwin;20-1

2 On Palm Sunday;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;4-1

3 Dressedforthefifth;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1

4 Cash Bail;Shannon Uske;Patricia Meadow;15-1

5 Whisky Warrior;Kendrick Carmouche;John Kimmel;12-1

6 Bointheback;Dylan Davis;Gregory DiPrima;15-1

7 Don Bernardo;Joel Cruz;Rafael Jose Rohena;30-1

8 Stand United;Jacqueline Davis;Dylan Clarke;20-1

9 Your Mission;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-2

10 Slow Decision;Jose Antonio Gomez;Peter Walder;8-1

11 Addicted to You;Flavien Prat;Gary Sciacca;9-2

MTO — Main track only

AE — Also entered

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Epicenter the early favorite in Travers Stakes

Epicenter the early favorite in Travers Stakes

Despite runner-up finishes in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, Epicenter was installed as the opening-line favorite for Saturday's Grade 1, $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic to miss US Open due to COVID vaccine status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News