Friday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

1ST RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 2YO fillies, State-bred, Seeking The Ante Stakes. Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Song Parody;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;7-2
2 Les Bon Temps;Tyler Gaffalione;Norm Casse;8-1
3 Maple Leaf Mel;Joel Rosario;Jeremiah Englehart;4-5
4 Lady Mine;Jose Antonio Gomez;James Chapman;15-1
5 Miracle;Flavien Prat;Rodolphe Brisset;2-1
2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Kant Hurry Love;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;9-5
1A Voleuse;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;9-5
2 Unkoalafied;Dylan Davis;James Ryerson;20-1
3 Photon;Jose Ortiz;Kelly Breen;2-1
4 Funny How;Trevor McCarthy;Raymond Handal;3-1
5 Mischief Motion;Luis Saez;Michelle Hemingway;10-1
6 Uptown Express;Jose Antonio Gomez;Bruce Brown;12-1
7 Laochi;Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;8-1
3RD RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO, State-bred, Albany Stakes. Purse: $250,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Prince Discipline;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;7-5
2 Relate;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;12-1
3 Montebello;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;5-2
4 Barese;Ricardo Santana;Michael Maker;8-5
5 Bossmakinbossmoves;Irad Ortiz;Richard Schosberg;8-1
4TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Shortsinthewinter;Kendrick Carmouche;Mark Hennig;20-1
2 Quick to Accuse;Manuel Franco;Horacio DePaz;4-1
3 Boss Jim;Flavien Prat;Carlos Martin;5-1
4 Chulligan;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-5
5 Max Foster;Dylan Davis;Jeffrey Englehart;15-1
6 Flashy Alex;Amin Castillo;Randi Persaud;30-1
7 Stow On the Wold;John Velazquez;Michelle Hemingway;10-1
8 Michael Leis;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;6-1
9 Jackson Heights;Javier Castellano;Orlando Noda;15-1
10 With Know Name;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;10-1
5TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO fillies, State-bred, Fleet Indian Stakes. Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Let Her Inspire U;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;4-1
2 Fingal's Cave;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;4-5
3 Shesascoldasice;Keiber Coa;M. Anthony Ferraro;20-1
4 Galaxina;Dylan Davis;H. James Bond;8-1
5 Venti Valentine;Irad Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;9-5
6TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Doc Doc Rock;Jose Lezcano;Bruce Levine;20-1
2 Patria;Ricardo Santana;Marco Salazar;8-1
3 Leeloo;Tyler Gaffalione;Ignacio Correas;10-1
4 Aunt Virginia;Javier Castellano;Gustavo Rodriguez;8-1
5 Queens Dancer;Jacqueline Davis;Linda Dixon;30-1
6 Trinity Titoli;Manuel Franco;Jeremiah Englehart;12-1
7 Lisa's Vision;Irad Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;7-2
8 Missing Link;Amin Castillo;Randi Persaud;30-1
9 Tis a Pity;Flavien Prat;Christophe Clement;9-2
10 U Should B Dancing;Jose Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1
11 Silver Fist;Kendrick Carmouche;James Lawrence;15-1
12 Blame It On Mary;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;8-1
13 Sinfully Sweet (AE);Trevor McCarthy;Mark Casse;5-1
14 Ellarella (AE);Jose Antonio Gomez;Douglas Nunn;20-1
15 Captivating Cara (MTO);TBA;Mitchell Friedman;10-1
16 Kiss Me Smile (MTO);Luis Saez;Philip Serpe;12-1
7TH RACE —6 1/2 furlongs, 2YO, State-bred, Funny Cide Stakes. Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Acoustic Ave;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;5-2
2 I'm Wide Awake;Joel Rosario;Anthony Dutrow;8-1
3 Belt Parkway;Abner Adorno;Uriah St. Lewis;12-1
4 Donegal Surges;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
5 Andiamo a Firenze;Irad Ortiz;Kelly Breen;4-5
6 General Banker;Jose Antonio Gomez;James Ferraro;20-1
8TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Yaddo Handicap. Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Ice Princess;Ricardo Santana;Danny Gargan;8-1
2 War Canoe;Kendrick Carmouche;Michelle Nevin;30-1
3 Dancingwthdaffodls;Jalon Samuel;Eduardo Jones;50-1
4 Mischievous Dream;Javier Castellano;Christophe Clement;15-1
5 Runaway Rumour;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;5-1
6 Make Mischief;Dylan Davis;Mark Casse;9-2
7 Marvelous Maude;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1
8 Pure Bode;Jose Lezcano;James Ryerson;15-1
9 Classic Colors;Jose Ortiz;Christophe Clement;8-1
10 Classic Lady;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1
11 Finest Work;John Velazquez;George Weaver;8-1
12 Wasp (MTO);Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;4-1
9TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Perfect Munnings;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;12-1
2 Listentoyourheart;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;10-1
3 Key Point;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;2-1
4 Gandy Dancing;Omar Hernandez Moreno;John Pregman;15-1
5 Advanced Strategy;Ricardo Santana;Philip Antonacci;15-1
6 Big Bobby;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;12-1
7 Who Hoo Thats Me;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;5-1
8 Bar Fourteen;Jose Antonio Gomez;Gary Sciacca;30-1
9 Prince of Pharoahs;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Rice;15-1
10 Quickflash;Dylan Davis;Natalia Lynch;15-1
11 Excellent Timing;Irad Ortiz;Rob Atras;8-1
12 Anejo;John Velazquez;Doug O'Neill;6-1
10TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, West Point Stakes. Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Therapist;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;6-1
2 Jerry the Nipper;Jose Lezcano;Todd Pletcher;8-1
3 Somelineithotbrown;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;7-2
4 Sanctuary City;John Velazquez;James Ferraro;12-1
5 City Man;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-5
6 Lord Flintshire;Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;30-1
7 Cross Border;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;9-2
8 Action Jackson;Flavien Prat;Jorge Abreu;30-1
9 Ocala Dream;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;10-1
10 Bankit (MTO);TBA;Steven Asmussen;7-5
11TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Heroneandonly;Michael Luzzi;Gabriel Goodwin;20-1
2 On Palm Sunday;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;4-1
3 Dressedforthefifth;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1
4 Cash Bail;Shannon Uske;Patricia Meadow;15-1
5 Whisky Warrior;Kendrick Carmouche;John Kimmel;12-1
6 Bointheback;Dylan Davis;Gregory DiPrima;15-1
7 Don Bernardo;Joel Cruz;Rafael Jose Rohena;30-1
8 Stand United;Jacqueline Davis;Dylan Clarke;20-1
9 Your Mission;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-2
10 Slow Decision;Jose Antonio Gomez;Peter Walder;8-1
11 Addicted to You;Flavien Prat;Gary Sciacca;9-2
