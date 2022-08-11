Friday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:05 p.m.

1ST RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 2YO fillies, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $88,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Im Just Kiddin;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;7-5

2 Irish Empress;Joel Rosario;Natalia Lynch;6-1

3 Three Unions;Eric Cancel;Richard Schosberg;12-1

4 Nice 'n Spicy;Flavien Prat;Michael Maker;7-2

5 Highway Harmony;Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;9-2

6 Kingsley Creek;Jose Antonio Gomez;John Kimmel;8-1

7 Never Personal;Javier Castellano;Bruce Levine;10-1

8 Frankie C;Jalon Samuel;A. Lands Trites;30-1

9 My Sweet Banker (MTO);Javier Castellano;Dominick Schettino;10-1

10 My Gorgeous (MTO);Jose Antonio Gomez;Patrick Reynolds;6-1

11 August Bloom (MTO);Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;4-1

2ND RACE — 1 mile, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. PLurse: $60,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Awesome Ally Vee;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Lauer;6-1

2 Run Up the Score;Manuel Franco;Chad Brown;9-5

3 Pout;Jose Antonio Gomez;Nick Zito;8-1

4 Honeycomb;Ricardo Santana;George Arnold;5-2

5 Dolce Sera;Eric Cancel;Edward DeLauro;5-1

6 Regina;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;7-2

3RD RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, John Morrissey Handicap. Purse: $125,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Saint Selby;Kendrick Carmouche;Rob Atras;4-1

2 Wudda U think Now;Trevor McCarthy;Rudy Rodriguez;7-2

3 Listentoyourheart;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-1

4 My Boy Tate;Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;3-1

5 Reggae Music Man;Jose Antonio Gomez;Patrick Reynolds;20-1

6 Ny Traffic;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;6-5

4TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $50,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Latest Edition;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;6-1

2 Cupere;Junior Alvarado;Barclay Tagg;8-1

3 Oak Loves a Fight;Irad Ortiz;Orlando Noda;9-2

4 Lollygag;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Lauer;12-1

5 Tapple Cider;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;6-1

6 Queen of Lies;Joel Rosario;Anthony Dutrow;7-2

7 False Hope;Flavien Prat;Dominick Schettino;15-1

8 Jannie Mae;Kendrick Carmouche;Michelle Nevin;10-1

9 Kay Tee Gal;Jacqueline Davis;Neville Henry;50-1

10 Quiet Type;Luis Saez;Bruce Brown;8-1

11 Mondeuse;Jose Antonio Gomez;Jeffrey Englehart;30-1

12 Mucho Mama Mia;Trevor McCarthy;Jeremiah Englehart;10-1

5TH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $52,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Eloquist;Jose Lezcano;Robert Reid;8-1

2 Red Revolution;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Falcone;9-2

3 I Am the Law;Joel Rosario;John Terranova;6-1

4 Khafre;Tyler Gaffalione;James Jerkens;5-2

5 Commander Compton;Luis Saez;Philip Bauer;8-1

6 Eagle in Love;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;6-1

7 Southern Passage;Junior Alvarado;Dale Romans;4-1

8 Zuzudini;Javier Castellano;Edward Barker;10-1

6TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Union Avenue Handicap. Purse: $125,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Snicket;Trevor McCarthy;David Duggan;9-2

2 Secret Love;John Velazquez;John Kimmel;5-2

3 Mashnee Girl;Kendrick Carmouche;Mark Hennig;3-1

4 Bank On Anna;Jose Lezcano;Philip Serpe;3-1

5 Grudge;Jacqueline Davis;Eduardo Jones;20-1

6 Eloquent Speaker;Tyler Gaffalione;Natalia Lynch;6-1

7 Chasing Cara;Javier Castellano;Mitchell Friedman;8-1

7TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, 3YO fillies, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $115,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Bravo Kitten;Manuel Franco;Saffie Joseph;10-1

2 Bahamian Club (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-1

3 Gal in a Rush;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;4-1

4 Diamond Hands;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;6-1

5 Al Qahira;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;7-2

6 Linda's Gift;Tyler Gaffalione;George Weaver;10-1

7 Frippet;John Velazquez;Jonathan Thomas;12-1

8 Storm Kiss;Gerardo Corrales;Wesley Ward;12-1

9 Swift Action;Trevor McCarthy;Michael Trombetta;20-1

10 Spicer;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;5-1

11 Mariah's Fortune (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1

8TH RACE — 1 mile, 3YO and up, State-bred, Evan Shipman Handicap. Purse: $125,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Bankit;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;9-5

2 Brooklyn Strong;Flavien Prat;Victor Barboza Jr.;12-1

3 Three Jokers;John Velazquez;John Terranova;6-1

4 Therisastormbrewin;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1

5 Tiergan;Irad Ortiz;William Morey;5-2

6 Market Alert;Jose Ortiz;James Ryerson;8-1

7 Sea Foam;Kendrick Carmouche;Michelle Giangiulio;7-2

9TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $50,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Smokin' Hot Kitty;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;9-2

2 Maddie's Surprise;Jose Ortiz;Gary Sciacca;10-1

3 Coolcatsnkittens;Flavien Prat;Christophe Clement;3-1

4 Lacey Underall;Jose Antonio Gomez;James Jerkens;10-1

5 Eli Dancer;Irad Ortiz;Jose Camejo;7-2

6 Sarah's Splendor;Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;8-1

7 Ace Up Her Sleeve;Tyler Gaffalione;Steve Klesaris;20-1

8 Unkoalafied;Kendrick Carmouche;Michelle Nevin;6-1

9 One Journey;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;15-1

10 Lola Lola;Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;15-1

11 Galley Head (AE);Ricardo Santana;Roy Lerman;15-1

12 Chiara (AE);Luis Saez;H. James Bond;20-1

13 Rent Control (AE);Eric Cancel;Amira Chichakly;9-2

14 Gracefully Wild (AE);Javier Castellano;Edward Barker;7-2

15 Road to Remember (AE);Joel Rosario;Natalia Lynch;4-1

10TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $95,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Lookin to Fly;Tyler Gaffalione;Joe Sharp;12-1

2 Fist Full of Dice;Javier Castellano;Bentley Combs;15-1

3 Theodora Grace;Irad Ortiz;Robert Klesaris;10-1

4 Sinfully Sweet;Trevor McCarthy;Mark Casse;10-1

5 Candy Monet;Eric Cancel;Eddie Persaud;30-1

6 Classic Lynne;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;6-1

7 Waterville;Dylan Davis;Christophe Clement;6-1

8 Whatlovelookslike;Flavien Prat;Todd Pletcher;9-2

9 Dufresne;John Velazquez;Michael Trombetta;12-1

10 Masterof the Tunes;Jose Ortiz;Joseph Lee;15-1

11 She's a Mia;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2

12 Tempermental;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;20-1

13 Gallina (MTO);Trevor McCarthy;H. James Bond;9-2

14 Know It All Audrey (MTO);TBA;Rob Atras;7-2

15 Sunset Louise (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Bruce Levine;6-1

16 Caramocha (MTO);Javier Castellano;Mitchell Friedman;5-2

