Friday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

1ST RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 The Golden Door;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;8-1
2 Fast Gordon;Dylan Davis;Linda Rice;6-1
3 Our Destiny;Tyler Gaffalione;Wayne Potts;8-1
4 Striking Causeway;Irad Ortiz;Robert Falcone;9-2
5 Calibogee;Ricardo Santana;Gary Gullo;20-1
6 Advanced Strategy;Joel Rosario;James Jerkens;9-5
7 Silver Token;Jose Lezcano;Horacio DePaz;2-1
2ND RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $72,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tenderfoot;Ricardo Santana;Charlton Baker;8-1
2 Ashiham;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;8-5
3 Obsessed;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;6-1
4 Make Motime;Benjamin Hernandez;Gabriel Goodwin;20-1
5 The Angry Man;Luis Saez;Dermot Magner;9-5
6 Lucky Asset;Eric Cancel;Brian House;7-2
3RD RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 2YO, Skidmore Stakes. Purse: $85,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Sunny Isle Beach;Javier Castellano;Wesley Ward;20-1
2 Baytown Bear;Dylan Davis;Paul McEntee;30-1
3 Kentucky Knight;Ricardo Santana;Amira Chichakly;30-1
4 Sky's Not Falling;Jose Ortiz;Michael Trombetta;5-1
5 Fauci;Tyler Gaffalione;Wesley Ward;8-5
6 Golden Pal;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;3-5
4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YO, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Crock of Gold;Tyler Gaffalione;Gary Sciacca;12-1
2 Sonic Speed;Junior Alvarado;John Kimmel;6-1
3 Seven Seven;Luis Saez;Kelly Breen;5-1
4 Eagle Orb;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;2-1
5 What's My Category;Dylan Davis;Carlos Martin;12-1
6 Cape Cod Gem;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;10-1
7 It's Gravy;Javier Castellano;Kelly Breen;8-1
8 Citizen K;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;5-2
5TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
1 Dubai Bobby;Luis Saez;Chad Summers;10-1
2 Oh My Papa (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
3 Tikhvin Flew (MTO);TBA;Rob Atras;7-5
4 Propsensity;John Velazquez;Bill Mott;4-1
5 Unprecedented;Irad Ortiz;John Kimmel;7-2
6 More Like It;Jose Ortiz;Bruce Brown;9-2
7 Standup;Joel Rosario;Robert Falcone;9-5
8 Knockout Punch;Luis Cardenas;Bob Dunham;20-1
9 My Man Flintstone;Tyler Gaffalione;Kenneth McPeek;5-1
6TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Inner Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Allowance. Purse: $74,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Lashara (GB);John Velazquez;Mark Casse;6-1
2 Eye of a Soldier;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;7-2
3 Make Or Break (MTO);David Cohen;Rob Atras;4-1
4 Duopoly;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-2
5 New Day Dawning (MTO);Joel Rosario;Chad Summers;5-2
6 Princesa Caroline;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;6-5
7 Mirabell Mei;Jose Lezcano;John Terranova;15-1
8 Taranta (IRE);Eric Cancel;Brian House;15-1
9 Passion Factor;Luis Saez;Rodolphe Brisset;5-1
7TH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $62,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Solitary Gem;Luis Cardenas;Leah Gyarmati;6-1
2 Lady by Choice;Reylu Gutierrez;Lolita Shivmangal;12-1
3 Jump for Joy;Jose Ortiz;Mertkan Kantarmaci;9-5
4 I'll Take the Case;Tyler Gaffalione;Saffie Joseph;3-1
5 Flat Awesome Jenny;Irad Ortiz;Kelly Breen;5-2
6 Cathy Naz;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;8-1
7 Dovey Lovey;Kendrick Carmouche;James Ferraro;15-1
8TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Veterans Beach;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;4-1
2 Adios Amigos;Javier Castellano;John Terranova;12-1
3 Inside Info (MTO);Luis Saez;Linda Rice;5-2
4 Freewheeler;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;6-5
5 Ventus;Dylan Davis;A.C. Avila;20-1
6 Beachside;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;10-1
7 Bears Mafia (MTO);TBA;Jeffrey Englehart;2-1
8 Noble Emotion;Luis Saez;Jonathan Thomas;5-1
9 Crack Shot;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;3-1
9TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Voice of Spring (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;2-1
2 Dancing Slippers;Eric Cancel;Robbie Davis;30-1
3 Micromillion;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-2
4 Kaz's Princess;Irad Ortiz;Eduardo Jones;8-1
5 Plink Freud;Javier Castellano;Thomas Bush;15-1
6 Gaelic Gold;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-5
7 Kept Waiting;Jose Lezcano;Michael Miceli;5-2
8 Kilkea;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Hennig;5-1
9 Excited Feeling;Luis Saez;B R Grossman;15-1
