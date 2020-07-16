Friday's Saratoga Race Course Entries
0 comments
agate

Friday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

First post: 1:10 p.m.

1ST RACE — 1 3/8 mile, Inner Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $76,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Prioritize (MTO);Eric Cancel;H. James Bond;4-5

2 Can'thelpbelieving (IRE);John Velazquez;H. Graham Motion;5-1

3 Go Poke the Bear;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;8-1

4 Legit;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-2

5 Bundibunan;Jose Ortiz;Ignacio Correas;7-2

6 Value Engineering;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;1-1

7 Counter Offer;Manuel Franco;Ian R. Wilkes;10-1

2ND RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $40,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Dawn's Early Light;David Cohen;Danny Gargas;2-1

2 Bielefeld;Kendrick Carmouche;David Donk;15-1

3 Apex Predator;Luis Cardenas;Mitchell Friedman;10-1

4 Kabob;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;15-1

5 Jack Russel;Joel Rosario;David Cannizzo;30-1

6 Lorenzen;Eric Cancel;Amira Chichakly;8-1

7 Fridaybeers;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1

8 Always Funny;Jose Lezcano;Philip Serpe;10-1

9 Second Fortune;Michael Luzzi;Bob Dunham;30-1

10 Brunate;Tyler Gaffalione;H. James Bond;6-1

11 Imperio D;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1

12 Breed's Hill;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;12-1

3RD RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Universal Payday;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Trombetta;6-1

2 Super Wicked Charm;Manuel Franco;Antonio Arriaga;30-1

3 First Rate;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;5-1

4 The Rock Says;David Cohen;Robertino Diodoro;3-5

5 Ghost Game;Dylan Davis;John Tyler Servis;10-1

6 Blood Moon;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;6-1

7 Fried Rice King;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;10-1

4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $49,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Customerexperience;Joel Rosario;Saffie Joseph;3-1

2 Leaveuwithasmile;Junio Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;8-5

3 Persian Queen;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;10-1

4 Pick Up the Fone;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;6-1

5 Stunning Munnings;Kendrick Carmouche;David Duggan;6-1

6 Touch of Nirvana;Tyler Gaffalione;Luis Miranda;15-1

7 Ms. Malevolence;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;5-1

8 Lake Chicot;Ricardo Santana;David Cannizzo;20-1

5TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 South Africa;John Velazquez;Michelle Nevin;6-1

2 Voliero;Manuel Franco;H. James Bond;9-2

3 Fast Gordon;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;6-1

4 Open Lengths;Ricardo Santana;George Weaver;10-1

5 Too Early (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;2-1

6 Nobel Mischief;Luis Cardenas;Keith O'Brien;20-1

7 Scuttlebuzz;Javier;Castellano;Jonathan Thomas;5-2

8 Justintimeforwine;Kendrick Carmouche;Amira Chichakly;12-1

9 Neuro;Dylan Davis;Robert Ribaudo;15-1

10 Sandro the Great;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1

6TH RACE —7 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Kerry Boy;Benjamin Hernandez;Gabriel Goodwin;30-1

2 Coach Villa;Junior Alvarado;Chris Englehart;8-1

3 Mission Warpitup;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2

4 Giant Shoes;Joel Rosario;Brad Cox;6-1

5 Quintarelli;Ricardo Santana;James Ferraro;30-1

6 Ten Twenty Nine;Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;15-1

7 Vintage Hollywood;Manuel Franco;Orlando Noda;7-2

8 Big Thicket;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;8-5

7TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner Turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, De La Rose Stakes. Purse: $85,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Catch a Bid;Tyler Gaffalione;Chad Brown;9-2

2 Noor Sahara (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-1

3 Passing Out;Jose Ortiz;Claude McGaughey;7-2

4 Clara Peeters (GB);Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;5-1

5 Bridlewood Cat (MTO);TBA;Jonathan Thomas;1-1

6 Viadera (GB);Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;6-1

7 Hogans Holiday;Ricardo Santana;Robert Falcone;30-1

8 Xenobia (IRE);Manuel Franco;Jonathan Thomas;10-1

9 Blowout (GB);John Velazquez;Chad Brown;3-1

8TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $76,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Guacamole;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;10-1

2 Oledon (FR);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2

3 Lady Lawyer;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;3-2

4 Lost Ticket;John Velazquez;Bill Mott;6-1

5 Lady Worthington;Gerardo Corrales;Wesley Ward;8-1

6 Turf War;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;3-1

9TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Shine Again Stakes. Purse: $85,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Estilo Femenino;Junior Alvarado;Steven Asmussen;20-1

2 Risky Mandate;David Cohen;Thomas Amoss;9-2

3 Positive Spirit;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Stidham;12-1

4 Bella Ciao;Jose Lezcano;Antonio Sano;30-1

5 Indian Pride;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;6-5

6 Joy Epifora (ARG);Jose Ortiz;Ignacio Correas;12-1

7 Honor Way;Manuel Franco;Charlton Baker;20-1

8 Slimey;Joel Rosario;David Cannizzo;30-1

9 Blamed;Irad Ortiz;Bill Mott;7-2

10 Please Flatter Me;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;8-1

10TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $45,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 K. K. Ichikawa;Junior Alvarado;Michelle Nevin;4-1

2 Supply Sider;Benjamin Hernandez;Leah Gyarmati;30-1

3 Shared Success;John Velazquez;Brad Cox;5-1

4 Yousaidhello;Luis Cardenas;Gary Sciacca;20-1

5 Diannesimpazible;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1

6 Operative;Dylan Davis;David Donk;8-1

7 False Alarm;Eric Cancel;Amira Chichakly;15-1

8 Mr. Fidget;Tyler Gaffalione;James Ferraro;20-1

9 Golconda;Jose Ortiz;Leah Gyarmati;12-1

10 Frozen Account;David Cohen;Carlos Martin;15-1

11 True Grace;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-1

12 The Postmaster;Manuel Franco;Philip Serpe;7-2

13 Golden Idol (AE);Ricardo Santana;Dominick Schettino;15-1

14 Cold Hard Cash (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2

15 Quick Return (MTO);Kendrick Carmouche;James Ferraro;8-1

16 Senrima (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News