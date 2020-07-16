Friday's Saratoga Race Course Entries

First post: 1:10 p.m.
1ST RACE — 1 3/8 mile, Inner Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $76,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Prioritize (MTO);Eric Cancel;H. James Bond;4-5
2 Can'thelpbelieving (IRE);John Velazquez;H. Graham Motion;5-1
3 Go Poke the Bear;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;8-1
4 Legit;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-2
5 Bundibunan;Jose Ortiz;Ignacio Correas;7-2
6 Value Engineering;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;1-1
7 Counter Offer;Manuel Franco;Ian R. Wilkes;10-1
2ND RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Dawn's Early Light;David Cohen;Danny Gargas;2-1
2 Bielefeld;Kendrick Carmouche;David Donk;15-1
3 Apex Predator;Luis Cardenas;Mitchell Friedman;10-1
4 Kabob;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;15-1
5 Jack Russel;Joel Rosario;David Cannizzo;30-1
6 Lorenzen;Eric Cancel;Amira Chichakly;8-1
7 Fridaybeers;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
8 Always Funny;Jose Lezcano;Philip Serpe;10-1
9 Second Fortune;Michael Luzzi;Bob Dunham;30-1
10 Brunate;Tyler Gaffalione;H. James Bond;6-1
11 Imperio D;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
12 Breed's Hill;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;12-1
3RD RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $55,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Universal Payday;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Trombetta;6-1
2 Super Wicked Charm;Manuel Franco;Antonio Arriaga;30-1
3 First Rate;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;5-1
4 The Rock Says;David Cohen;Robertino Diodoro;3-5
5 Ghost Game;Dylan Davis;John Tyler Servis;10-1
6 Blood Moon;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;6-1
7 Fried Rice King;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;10-1
4TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $49,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Customerexperience;Joel Rosario;Saffie Joseph;3-1
2 Leaveuwithasmile;Junio Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;8-5
3 Persian Queen;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;10-1
4 Pick Up the Fone;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;6-1
5 Stunning Munnings;Kendrick Carmouche;David Duggan;6-1
6 Touch of Nirvana;Tyler Gaffalione;Luis Miranda;15-1
7 Ms. Malevolence;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;5-1
8 Lake Chicot;Ricardo Santana;David Cannizzo;20-1
5TH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $62,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 South Africa;John Velazquez;Michelle Nevin;6-1
2 Voliero;Manuel Franco;H. James Bond;9-2
3 Fast Gordon;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;6-1
4 Open Lengths;Ricardo Santana;George Weaver;10-1
5 Too Early (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;2-1
6 Nobel Mischief;Luis Cardenas;Keith O'Brien;20-1
7 Scuttlebuzz;Javier;Castellano;Jonathan Thomas;5-2
8 Justintimeforwine;Kendrick Carmouche;Amira Chichakly;12-1
9 Neuro;Dylan Davis;Robert Ribaudo;15-1
10 Sandro the Great;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1
6TH RACE —7 furlongs, 3YO and up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse: $64,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Kerry Boy;Benjamin Hernandez;Gabriel Goodwin;30-1
2 Coach Villa;Junior Alvarado;Chris Englehart;8-1
3 Mission Warpitup;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2
4 Giant Shoes;Joel Rosario;Brad Cox;6-1
5 Quintarelli;Ricardo Santana;James Ferraro;30-1
6 Ten Twenty Nine;Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;15-1
7 Vintage Hollywood;Manuel Franco;Orlando Noda;7-2
8 Big Thicket;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;8-5
7TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner Turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, De La Rose Stakes. Purse: $85,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Catch a Bid;Tyler Gaffalione;Chad Brown;9-2
2 Noor Sahara (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-1
3 Passing Out;Jose Ortiz;Claude McGaughey;7-2
4 Clara Peeters (GB);Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;5-1
5 Bridlewood Cat (MTO);TBA;Jonathan Thomas;1-1
6 Viadera (GB);Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;6-1
7 Hogans Holiday;Ricardo Santana;Robert Falcone;30-1
8 Xenobia (IRE);Manuel Franco;Jonathan Thomas;10-1
9 Blowout (GB);John Velazquez;Chad Brown;3-1
8TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $76,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Guacamole;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;10-1
2 Oledon (FR);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
3 Lady Lawyer;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;3-2
4 Lost Ticket;John Velazquez;Bill Mott;6-1
5 Lady Worthington;Gerardo Corrales;Wesley Ward;8-1
6 Turf War;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;3-1
9TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Shine Again Stakes. Purse: $85,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Estilo Femenino;Junior Alvarado;Steven Asmussen;20-1
2 Risky Mandate;David Cohen;Thomas Amoss;9-2
3 Positive Spirit;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Stidham;12-1
4 Bella Ciao;Jose Lezcano;Antonio Sano;30-1
5 Indian Pride;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;6-5
6 Joy Epifora (ARG);Jose Ortiz;Ignacio Correas;12-1
7 Honor Way;Manuel Franco;Charlton Baker;20-1
8 Slimey;Joel Rosario;David Cannizzo;30-1
9 Blamed;Irad Ortiz;Bill Mott;7-2
10 Please Flatter Me;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;8-1
10TH RACE — 1 mile, Inner Turf, 3YO and up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 K. K. Ichikawa;Junior Alvarado;Michelle Nevin;4-1
2 Supply Sider;Benjamin Hernandez;Leah Gyarmati;30-1
3 Shared Success;John Velazquez;Brad Cox;5-1
4 Yousaidhello;Luis Cardenas;Gary Sciacca;20-1
5 Diannesimpazible;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
6 Operative;Dylan Davis;David Donk;8-1
7 False Alarm;Eric Cancel;Amira Chichakly;15-1
8 Mr. Fidget;Tyler Gaffalione;James Ferraro;20-1
9 Golconda;Jose Ortiz;Leah Gyarmati;12-1
10 Frozen Account;David Cohen;Carlos Martin;15-1
11 True Grace;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-1
12 The Postmaster;Manuel Franco;Philip Serpe;7-2
13 Golden Idol (AE);Ricardo Santana;Dominick Schettino;15-1
14 Cold Hard Cash (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2
15 Quick Return (MTO);Kendrick Carmouche;James Ferraro;8-1
16 Senrima (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1
