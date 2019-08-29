{{featured_button_text}}

First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Moonlight Now Manuel Franco Charlton Baker 12/1

2 Dutchmen Forever Dylan Davis Bruce Levine 15/1

3 Seven Plus Seven Irad Ortiz Gary Gullo 15/1

4 Wild Boar Jose Lezcano John Kimmel 8/1

5 Luna’s In Charge Javier Castellano Philip Bauer 7/2

6 Appointment Rajiv Maragh Leah Gyarmati 15/1

7 Financialstability Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 2/1

8 Freaky Styley Joel Rosario Jorge Abreu 9/5

2ND RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $34,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Blue Skies Forever Herman Harkie James Ferraro 30/1

2 Peter’s Project Jose Ortiz Jeffrey Englehart 3/1

3 Call Me Dylan Davis Gary Sciacca 6/1

4 Cowboy Rhythm Luis Saez Robertino Diodoro 8/5

5 Neighborhood Bully Joel Rosario AC Avila 12/1

6 Dazzling Okie Michael Luzzi Wayne Potts 6/1

7 River Of Dreams Kendrick Carmouche Leah Gyarmati 15/1

8 Kahramani Rajiv Maragh Bruce Brown 9/2

3RD RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Silver Token Irad Ortiz Linda Rice 12/1

2 Wicked Grin Kendrick Carmouche Chrostphe Clement 5/2

3 Clear The Ramp Dylan Davis Gary Sciacca 10/1

4 Wild William Luis Saez H. James Bond 4/1

5 Zelenka Samuel Jimenez Patricia Meadow 30/1

6 Exchange Fever Ricardo Santana George Weaver 6/1

7 Danzante Chris Landeros H. James Bond 10/1

8 Yousaidhello Benjamin Hernandez Gary Sciacca 20/1

9 Big Browning Jose Ortiz Jorge Abreu 12/1

10 Wisecrack Joey Martinez Carlos Martin 30/1

11 Centrist Joel Rosario Raymond Handal 10/1

12 Capt. Courageous Manuel Franco Jorge Abreu 8/1

13 Fusilli (AE) Jose Baez Michael LeCesse 20/1

14 Later Cat (MTO) TBA Bruce Levine 8/5

4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $98,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Wonderful Light John Velazquez Michelle Nevin 2/1

2 Earned Success Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 5/1

3 Classic Rock Luis Saez Katherine Ritvo 5/2

4 Smooth B Frankie Pennington Robert Reid 15/1

5 Vici Joel Rosario David Donk 3/1

6 Tiz He The One Jose Ortiz Linda Rice 9/2

5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $75,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Dream Passage Joel Rosario Brad Cox 7/5

2 Call Me Kayla Luis Saez Michael Maker 6/1

3 Bramble Queen Jose Lezcano Michael Dini 8/1

4 Arch Of Troy Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 3/1

5 Cartabianca (FR) Jose Ortiz Roger Attfield 10/1

6 Wish Upon Rajiv Maragh John Terranova 8/1

7 Dancingwthdaffodls Eric Cancel Edmund Pringle 30/1

8 Tanya’s Gem Kendrick Carmouche Eduardo Jones 20/1

9 Tearless Michael Luzzi Derek Ryan 12/1

10 Daria’s Angel (MTO) TBA Rob Atras 6/5

6TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, NY-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 My Father’s Eyes Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 12/1

2 Dante’s Fire Manuel Franco Michael Maker 12/1

3 Shandian Javier Castellano Gary Contessa 6/1

4 Freewheeler Irad Ortiz Todd Pletcher 4/1

5 Imperio D Luis Reyes Rudy Rodriguez 10/1

6 Boom Boom Kaboom Eric Cancel George Weaver 10/1

7 True Grace Joel Rosario Christophe Clement 6/1

8 First Deputy Jose Ortiz Linda Rice 5/2

9 Box Of Rain Luis Saez Jeremiah Englehart 8/1

10 Brickyard Kendrick Carmouche Peter Pugh 15/1

11 Portfolio Hedge (AE) Luis Saez Chad Brown 9/2

12 Lady’s Golden Guy (AE) Nazario Alvarado Debra Breed 20/1

13 Dangerous Edge (MTO) TBA George Weaver 6/1

7TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Sixth Street Luis Saez Mark Hennig 6/1

1A Maedean (AE) Luis Saez Mark Hennig 6/1

2 Kansas Kis Dylan Davis Raymond Handal 15/1

3 Leaveuwithasmile Jorge Vargas Jeremiah Englehart 4/1

4 Snaffle Jose Ortiz Kenneth McPeek 12/1

5 Superbloodwolfmoon Irad Ortiz Rudy Rodriguez 8/1

6 Hallajoori Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 3/1

7 Kemba Javier Castellano Raymond Handal 10/1

8 Drop A Hint Manuel Franco D. Wayne Lukas 9/2

9 Share Your Spirit Rajiv Maragh Stanley Hough 8/1

10 Remain Anonymous Joel Rosario Michael Trombetta 15/1

11 Along The Way (AE) Paco Lopez Patrick McBurney 10/1

8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance. Purse: $80,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Nasty Affair (MTO) Irad Ortiz Linda Rice 8/5

2 A Little Faith John Velazquez Bruce Levine 3/1

3 Heartstrings Jose Lezcano Cherie Devaux 20/1

4 Noble Jewel Joel Rosario Carlos Martin 8/1

5 Cathy Naz (MTO) Junior Alvarado H. James Bond 2/1

6 She’s Dreamin Ricardo Santana Thomas Bush 15/1

7 Niko’s Dream Junior Alvarado Barcley Tagg 7/2

8 Citizen Matzo Chris Landeros Roy Lerman 15/1

9 Chiclet’s Dream Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5/2

10 Barrel Of Destiny Irad Ortiz John Hertler 10/1

11 Hit A Provisional Jose Ortiz Jorge Abreu 6/1

9TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $70,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Tour De Force Luis Saez Rudy Rodriguez 8/5

1A Candy Promises Luis Saez Rudy Rodriguez 8/5

2 Leitone (CHI) Jose Lezcano Jason Servis 2/1

3 Supreme Aura Joel Rosario Michael Stidham 4/1

4 Frammento Joey Martinez Nicholas Zito 15/1

5 Mills Manuel Franco David Donk 12/1

6 Zulu Irad Ortiz Jorge Navarro 6/1

7 Shalako Kendrick Carmouche David Cannizzo 12/1

10TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 4YO and up, Lucky Coin Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Fig Jelly Javier Castellano Jason Servis 8/1

2 Fixed Point Manuel Franco Philip Serpe 20/1

3 Disco Partner Irad Ortiz Christophe Clement 8/5

4 Mustaaqeem (AUS) Luis Saez Kiaran McLaughlin 10/1

5 Final Frontier Jose Lezcano Thomas Albertrani 9/2

6 Shekky Shebaz Jose Ortiz Jason Servis 5/1

7 Square Shooter Jorge Vargas Jeremiah Englehart 15/1

8 Lonhtwist Herman Harkie Leo O’Brien 30/1

9 Strike Power John Velazquez Mark Hennig 4/1

11TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance. Purse: $80,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Tempers Way Luis Saez Jeremiah Englehart 6/1

2 Tropical Frosty Jose Lezcano Michelle Nihei 20/1

3 Not About The Nail (MTO) Dylan Davis Edward Barker 5/2

4 Awesome Alana Javier Castellano Chad Brown 8/1

5 Louisiana Lady Paco Lopez Patrick McBurney 15/1

6 Flush Rajiv Maragh Kiaran McLaughlin 2/1

7 My First Gal Eric Cancel Michael Lauer 20/1

8 Star Of The East Manuel Franco Brian Lynch 9/2

9 Aquariva Joey Martinez Robert Ribaudo 20/1

10 Short Pour Jose Ortiz Mark Hennig 7/2

11 Bustin Scones (MTO) TBA Gary Contessa 12/1

MTO — Main Track Only

AE — Also Eligible

