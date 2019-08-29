First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Moonlight Now Manuel Franco Charlton Baker 12/1
2 Dutchmen Forever Dylan Davis Bruce Levine 15/1
3 Seven Plus Seven Irad Ortiz Gary Gullo 15/1
4 Wild Boar Jose Lezcano John Kimmel 8/1
5 Luna’s In Charge Javier Castellano Philip Bauer 7/2
6 Appointment Rajiv Maragh Leah Gyarmati 15/1
7 Financialstability Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 2/1
8 Freaky Styley Joel Rosario Jorge Abreu 9/5
2ND RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $34,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Blue Skies Forever Herman Harkie James Ferraro 30/1
2 Peter’s Project Jose Ortiz Jeffrey Englehart 3/1
3 Call Me Dylan Davis Gary Sciacca 6/1
4 Cowboy Rhythm Luis Saez Robertino Diodoro 8/5
5 Neighborhood Bully Joel Rosario AC Avila 12/1
6 Dazzling Okie Michael Luzzi Wayne Potts 6/1
7 River Of Dreams Kendrick Carmouche Leah Gyarmati 15/1
8 Kahramani Rajiv Maragh Bruce Brown 9/2
3RD RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Silver Token Irad Ortiz Linda Rice 12/1
2 Wicked Grin Kendrick Carmouche Chrostphe Clement 5/2
3 Clear The Ramp Dylan Davis Gary Sciacca 10/1
4 Wild William Luis Saez H. James Bond 4/1
5 Zelenka Samuel Jimenez Patricia Meadow 30/1
6 Exchange Fever Ricardo Santana George Weaver 6/1
7 Danzante Chris Landeros H. James Bond 10/1
8 Yousaidhello Benjamin Hernandez Gary Sciacca 20/1
9 Big Browning Jose Ortiz Jorge Abreu 12/1
10 Wisecrack Joey Martinez Carlos Martin 30/1
11 Centrist Joel Rosario Raymond Handal 10/1
12 Capt. Courageous Manuel Franco Jorge Abreu 8/1
13 Fusilli (AE) Jose Baez Michael LeCesse 20/1
14 Later Cat (MTO) TBA Bruce Levine 8/5
4TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 4YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $98,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Wonderful Light John Velazquez Michelle Nevin 2/1
2 Earned Success Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 5/1
3 Classic Rock Luis Saez Katherine Ritvo 5/2
4 Smooth B Frankie Pennington Robert Reid 15/1
5 Vici Joel Rosario David Donk 3/1
6 Tiz He The One Jose Ortiz Linda Rice 9/2
5TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 4YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $75,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Dream Passage Joel Rosario Brad Cox 7/5
2 Call Me Kayla Luis Saez Michael Maker 6/1
3 Bramble Queen Jose Lezcano Michael Dini 8/1
4 Arch Of Troy Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 3/1
5 Cartabianca (FR) Jose Ortiz Roger Attfield 10/1
6 Wish Upon Rajiv Maragh John Terranova 8/1
7 Dancingwthdaffodls Eric Cancel Edmund Pringle 30/1
8 Tanya’s Gem Kendrick Carmouche Eduardo Jones 20/1
9 Tearless Michael Luzzi Derek Ryan 12/1
10 Daria’s Angel (MTO) TBA Rob Atras 6/5
6TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, NY-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 My Father’s Eyes Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 12/1
2 Dante’s Fire Manuel Franco Michael Maker 12/1
3 Shandian Javier Castellano Gary Contessa 6/1
4 Freewheeler Irad Ortiz Todd Pletcher 4/1
5 Imperio D Luis Reyes Rudy Rodriguez 10/1
6 Boom Boom Kaboom Eric Cancel George Weaver 10/1
7 True Grace Joel Rosario Christophe Clement 6/1
8 First Deputy Jose Ortiz Linda Rice 5/2
9 Box Of Rain Luis Saez Jeremiah Englehart 8/1
10 Brickyard Kendrick Carmouche Peter Pugh 15/1
11 Portfolio Hedge (AE) Luis Saez Chad Brown 9/2
12 Lady’s Golden Guy (AE) Nazario Alvarado Debra Breed 20/1
13 Dangerous Edge (MTO) TBA George Weaver 6/1
7TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Sixth Street Luis Saez Mark Hennig 6/1
1A Maedean (AE) Luis Saez Mark Hennig 6/1
2 Kansas Kis Dylan Davis Raymond Handal 15/1
3 Leaveuwithasmile Jorge Vargas Jeremiah Englehart 4/1
4 Snaffle Jose Ortiz Kenneth McPeek 12/1
5 Superbloodwolfmoon Irad Ortiz Rudy Rodriguez 8/1
6 Hallajoori Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 3/1
7 Kemba Javier Castellano Raymond Handal 10/1
8 Drop A Hint Manuel Franco D. Wayne Lukas 9/2
9 Share Your Spirit Rajiv Maragh Stanley Hough 8/1
10 Remain Anonymous Joel Rosario Michael Trombetta 15/1
11 Along The Way (AE) Paco Lopez Patrick McBurney 10/1
8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance. Purse: $80,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Nasty Affair (MTO) Irad Ortiz Linda Rice 8/5
2 A Little Faith John Velazquez Bruce Levine 3/1
3 Heartstrings Jose Lezcano Cherie Devaux 20/1
4 Noble Jewel Joel Rosario Carlos Martin 8/1
5 Cathy Naz (MTO) Junior Alvarado H. James Bond 2/1
6 She’s Dreamin Ricardo Santana Thomas Bush 15/1
7 Niko’s Dream Junior Alvarado Barcley Tagg 7/2
8 Citizen Matzo Chris Landeros Roy Lerman 15/1
9 Chiclet’s Dream Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5/2
10 Barrel Of Destiny Irad Ortiz John Hertler 10/1
11 Hit A Provisional Jose Ortiz Jorge Abreu 6/1
9TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $70,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Tour De Force Luis Saez Rudy Rodriguez 8/5
1A Candy Promises Luis Saez Rudy Rodriguez 8/5
2 Leitone (CHI) Jose Lezcano Jason Servis 2/1
3 Supreme Aura Joel Rosario Michael Stidham 4/1
4 Frammento Joey Martinez Nicholas Zito 15/1
5 Mills Manuel Franco David Donk 12/1
6 Zulu Irad Ortiz Jorge Navarro 6/1
7 Shalako Kendrick Carmouche David Cannizzo 12/1
10TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 4YO and up, Lucky Coin Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Fig Jelly Javier Castellano Jason Servis 8/1
2 Fixed Point Manuel Franco Philip Serpe 20/1
3 Disco Partner Irad Ortiz Christophe Clement 8/5
4 Mustaaqeem (AUS) Luis Saez Kiaran McLaughlin 10/1
5 Final Frontier Jose Lezcano Thomas Albertrani 9/2
6 Shekky Shebaz Jose Ortiz Jason Servis 5/1
7 Square Shooter Jorge Vargas Jeremiah Englehart 15/1
8 Lonhtwist Herman Harkie Leo O’Brien 30/1
9 Strike Power John Velazquez Mark Hennig 4/1
11TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance. Purse: $80,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Tempers Way Luis Saez Jeremiah Englehart 6/1
2 Tropical Frosty Jose Lezcano Michelle Nihei 20/1
3 Not About The Nail (MTO) Dylan Davis Edward Barker 5/2
4 Awesome Alana Javier Castellano Chad Brown 8/1
5 Louisiana Lady Paco Lopez Patrick McBurney 15/1
6 Flush Rajiv Maragh Kiaran McLaughlin 2/1
7 My First Gal Eric Cancel Michael Lauer 20/1
8 Star Of The East Manuel Franco Brian Lynch 9/2
9 Aquariva Joey Martinez Robert Ribaudo 20/1
10 Short Pour Jose Ortiz Mark Hennig 7/2
11 Bustin Scones (MTO) TBA Gary Contessa 12/1
MTO — Main Track Only
AE — Also Eligible
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.