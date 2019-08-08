First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $48,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Yes And Yes;Dylan Davis;Philip Gleaves;6/1
2 Preston Court;Rajiv Maragh;John Morrison;20/1
3 Smooth Tales;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;7/2
4 El Dulce;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;8/5
5 Quest For Fire;Joel Rosario;Chad Summers;8/1
6 Raphael (MTO);Luis Saez;Nicholas Zito;5/1
7 Quintarelli;Ricardo Santana;James Ferraro;20/1
8 Letzgometz;Luis Reyes;Jeremiah Englehart;12/1
9 No Regrets;Tyler Gaffalione;Dermot Magner;3/1
10 Macca Tree (MTO);Ricardo Santana;Anthony Quartarolo;10/1
2ND RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Burn And Turn;Joey Martinez;Nicholas Zito;10/1
1A Sneads;Chris Landeros;Nicholas Zito;10/1
2 Bebeau;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;9/5
3 Oso Negro;Dylan Davis;Eric Guillot;6/1
4 Ninja Dust;Rajiv Maragh;Carlos Martin;20/1
5 Dreammaster;Luis Reyes;Carlos Martin;20/1
6 Creative Genius;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Reid;10/1
7 Freedom Prince;Eric Cancel;Thomas Albertrani;7/2
8 Super Silver;Tyler Gaffalione;Bruce Brown;5/2
3RD RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Stock Trade;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;4/1
2 Willing To Speed;Rajiv Maragh;John Kimmel;3/1
3 Halstaat;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Fisher;15/1
4 Hampton Point;Luis Saez;James Toner;6/1
5 Red Right Hand;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;7/2
6 Much Trouble;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;5/2
7 Claytnthelionheart (MTO);Julien Leparoux;Philip Bauer;6/1
8 Snap Hook;Jose Ortiz;Eddie Kenneally;8/1
9 Derby Memories (MTO);Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;7/5
4TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, NY-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Go Rudy Go;Jose Lezcano;Rudy Rodriguez;8/1
1A Legend Of Bam (AE);Jose Lezcano;Rudy Rodriguez;8/1
2 First Deputy;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;6/1
2B Kierkegaard (AE);Joel Rosario;Jack Sisterson;6/1
3 Perfect Banker;Luis Reyes;Thomas Albertrani;15/1
4 Very Replaceable;Jaime Rodriguez;Anthony Ferraro;15/1
5 Love Me Tomorrow;Dylan Davis;Wesley Ward;8/1
6 Shandian;Javier Castellano;Gary Contessa;6/1
7 Portfolio Hedge;Luis Saez;Chad Brown;7/2
8 Stone Guitar;Kendrick Carmouche;Gary Contessa;15/1
9 Fly Fly Away;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;4/1
10 Lord Camden;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;5/1
11 Turbo Drive (AE);Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;9/2
12 More Like It (AE);Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;12/1
13 Mosienko (AE);Junior Alvarado;John Tebbutt;15/1
14 True Grace (MTO);TBA;Christophe Clement;4/1
5TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Lone Sailor;Irad Ortiz;Thomas Amoss;7/5
2 Spinoff;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;2/1
3 Lighthawk;Joel Rosario;Ron Moquett;15/1
4 Backsideofthemoon;Manuel Franco;Leo O’Brien;10/1
5 Cairo Cat;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;12/1
6 Control Group;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;8/1
7 Flowers For Lisa;Jose Ortiz;Jorge Navarro;9/2
6TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Leaveuwithasmile;Ricardo Santana;Jeremiah Englehart;12/1
2 She’s Into Me;Jose Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;8/1
3 Love Of My Heart;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;6/1
4 Voting Agreement;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7/2
5 Our Little Jewel;Joel Rosario;Michael Trombetta;15/1
6 Boston Beauties (IRE);Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;6/1
7 Indochine;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5/1
8 Divided Sky (IRE);John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;4/1
9 Raggedy Annie;Rajiv Maragh;D. Wayne Lukas;12/1
10 Star Command;Dylan Davis;Claude McGaughey;12/1
11 La Negrita (AE);Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;15/1
12 Mom’s Pass (AE);Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;6/1
13 Water White (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;8/1
14 Palace Avenger (MTO);John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;4/1
15 Nikki My Angel (MTO);Eric Cancel;Anthony Quartarolo;15/1
7TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse $52,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Javelin;Benjamin Hernandez;John Toscano;20/1
2 Hollywood Critic;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;10/1
3 Scarf It Down;Manuel Franco;Chris Englehart;15/1
4 Eagle Pass;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Levine;9/2
5 Bolita Boyz;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;8/1
6 Armament;Tyler Gaffalione;David Cannizzo;12/1
7 Shareholder Value;Jose Lezcano;Michael Miceli;7/2
8 Sandy Lane;Rajiv Maragh;Ricardo Legail;30/1
9 Shut The Box;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;6/1
10 Big Muddy;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;4/1
11 Starship Zeus;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;8/1
8TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Posse Needed (MTO);TBA;Mark Hennig;3/1
2 Pauseforthecause (MTO);TBA;Kiaran McLaughlin;8/5
3 Miss Mystique (MTO);TBA;Leah Gyarmati;8/1
4 Malakeh (GB);Javier Castellano;H. Graham Motion;2/1
5 Dream Passage;Joel Rosario;Brad Cox;4/1
6 Daria’s Angel (MTO);TBA;Rob Atras;9/2
7 Binti Al Nar (GER);Junior Alvarado;Peter Schiergen;6/1
8 Tanya’s Gem;Benjamin Hernandez;Eduardo Jones;15/1
9 Andina Del Sur;Luis Saez;Thomas Albertrani;3/1
10 Victorine (FR);Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;5/2
11 Peaches And Spice (MTO);Banjamin Hernandez;John Quiles;20/1
12 South Of France (MTO);TBA;Todd Pletcher;7/2
9TH RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Tale of the Cat Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Uno Mas Modelo;Eric Cancel;Anthony Quartarolo;10/1
2 Killybegs Captain;Ricardo Santana;John Terranova;5/2
3 Pat On The Back;Dylan Davis;Jeremiah Englehart;2/1
4 He Hate Me;Luis Saez;Stanley Hough;5/1
5 Skyler’s Scramjet;Rajiv Maragh;Michelle Nevin;9/2
6 Ruler Of The Nile;Manuel Franco;Michael Lauer;15/1
7 Bon Raison;Irad Ortiz;Carlos Martin;12/1
8 Eight Town;Joel Rosario;Brian Lynch;12/1
10TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $92,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Foolish Living;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7/2
2 Brucia La Terra;Manuel Franco;Barclay Tagg;12/1
3 Elle’s Town;Jose Lezcano;Michael Maker;20/1
4 Devious Charm;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;15/1
5 Passing Out;Jose Ortiz;Claude McGaughey;8/1
6 Tip At Tapit;Kendrick Carmouche;James Toner;12/1
7 Enjay’s Brass;Antonio Gallardo;Michael Trombetta;30/1
8 Dancing Vega (IRE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3/1
9 All Quality;John Velazquez;Mark Casse;8/1
10 Panther Hit;Luis Saez;Thomas Albertrani;9/2
11 Dance Till Dawn;Eric Cancel;Philip Serpe;12/1
12 Getmotherarose;Julien Leparoux;Thomas Bush;30/1
13 La Chancla (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Rodolphe;2/1
14 Graceful Princess (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Ralph Nicks;7/2
15 Slimey;Jose Lezcano;David Cannizzo;3/1
16 Figure It Out (MTO);Ricardo Santana;James Ferraro;10/1
MTO — Main track only
AE — Also entered
