First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 6 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Ellas Ghost;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;15/1
2 Power Boss;Luis Saez;Gary Contessa;6/1
3 Odie;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;7/2
4 Northern Haze;Junior Alvarado;John Terranova;9/2
5 Big Wonder;Joey Martinez;Nalpaul Chatterpaul;15/1
6 Go Get That;Jose Lezcano;Stanley Hough;6/1
7 Smidge;Tzeonn Chang;William Younghans;12/1
8 Justice Of War;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;8/5
2ND RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $32,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Cover Photo;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Trombetta;3/1
2 Flippity Flop;Kendrick Carmouche;Joseph Taylor;5/2
3 Cool As You Like;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;9/5
4 Princess Mikayah;Georgina Sergeon;Michael Simmonds;15/1
5 Mazmania;Manuel Franco;Gary Sciacca;10/1
6 Promise Me Roses;Luis Saez;Gary Gullo;7/2
3RD RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YO, NY-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tokyo Bay;Chris Landeros;Garry Gullo;8/1
1A Wall Eye;Luis Saez;Gary Contessa;8/1
2 Imincomunicado;Jose Lezcano;Derek Ryan;12/1
3 Light In The Sky;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;3/1
4 Stuy Town Baby;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;6/1
5 Apollo’s Abraxas;Benjamine Hernandez;Kim Laudati;20/1
6 Canarsie Angel;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Dixon;12/1
7 Cake;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5/2
8 Good Credence;John Velazquez;Anthony Margotta;8/1
9 My Sassy Sarah;Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;5/1
10 Graphite Dutchess;Luis Saez;Bruce Brown;7/2
11 Astarte Gold;Jose Lezcano;Michael Trombetta;5/1
4TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $83,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Macagone;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;5/2
2 Mr. Massena;Joel Rosario;Michael Miceli;12/1
3 Ides Of Arch;Rajiv Maragh;Bruce Levine;15/1
4 Storm Prophet;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;8/1
5 We Should Talk;Chris Landeros;gary Gullo;12/1
6 Shamrock Kid;Luis Saez;Richared Schosberg;8/1
7 Appealing Briefs;Jose Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;10/1
8 Way Early;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;2/1
9 Leaveematthegate;Dylan Davis;Leah Gyarmati;20/1
10 Minsky Moment;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4/1
11 Playthatfunnymusic (MTO);Benjamin Hernandez;Merkan Kantarmaci;8/1
12 Manifest Destiny (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;4/1
5TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $34,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tactical Pursuit (IRE);Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;6/1
2 Halloween Horror;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;3/1
3 Quality Asset;Jose Ortiz;Joseph Taylor;8/1
4 Scatoga;Michael Luzzi;Gabriel Goodwin;30/1
5 Enduring Honor;Joey Martinez;Derek Ryan;12/1
6 Chief Know It All;Tyler Gaffalione;Eddie Kenneally;7/2
7 Beyond The Green;Benjamin Hernandez;Chris Englehart;10/1
8 River Of Dreams;Kendrick Carmouche;Leah Gyarmati;12/1
9 Planet Trailblazer (BRZ);Joel Rosario;Michael Miceli;4/1
10 Monkey’s Medal;Ricardo Santana;Michael Gorham;15/1
6TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Stormy Justin;Luis Reyes;Patrick Reynolds;15/1
2 Soulmate;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;8/1
3 Ego;Jose Lezcano;David Cannizzo;10/1
4 Herecomesyourman;Javier Castellano;Anthony Dutrow;3/1
5 Bemma’s Boy;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;6/1
6 Somekindofmagician;Joel Rosario;Michael Trombetta;10/1
7 The Green Mo’ster;Irad Ortiz;Robert Falcone;8/5
8 Bootlegger (FR);Luis Saez;Rudy Rodrigeuz;12/1
9 Nutzforboltz;Richardo Santana;Rob Atras;12/1
7TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO, National Museium of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes (Grade II). Purse: $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Sombeyay;Luiz Saez;Todd Pletcher;15/1
2 Swamp Rat;Dylan Davis;Philip Gleaves;10/1
3 English Bee;Javier Castellano;H. Graham Motion;9/2
4 Award Winner;Jose Ortiz;Brian Lynch;7/2
5 Casa Creed;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;3/1
6 Limonite;Richard Santana;Steven Asmussen;8/1
7 Global Access;John Velazquez;Michael Trombetta;6/1
8 Moon Colony;Julien Leparoux;Mark Casse;7/2
8TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 4YO and up, Alydar Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Wooderson;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;15/1
2 Tom’s D’etat;Joel Rosario;Albert Stall;7/5
3 Tour De Force;Javier Castellano;Rudy Rodriguez;20/1
4 Golden Brown;Jose Lezcano;Patrick McBurney;20/1
5 American Tattoo (ARG);Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;12/1
6 Carlino;Manuel Franco;Mark Hennig;8/1
7 Backyard Heaven;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6/1
8 Candygram;Junior Alvarado;James Jerkens;9/2
9 You’re To Blame;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4/1
9TH RACE: 1 3/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 3YO, Saratoga Oaks Invitational. Purse: $750,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Olendon (FR);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6/1
2 Happen;Ryan Moore;Aidan O’Brien;4/1
3 Coral Beach (IRE);Wayne Lordan;Aidan O’Brien;12/1
4 Kelsey’s Cross;Florent Geroux;Patrick Biancone;12/1
5 Concrete Rose;Julien Leparoux;George Armond;2/5
6 Her Royal Highness;Joel Rosario;H. Graham Motion;15/1
10TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Crater Rim;Joe Bravo;John Pregman;20/1
2 Katook;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;15/1
3 Wicked Waters;Ricardo Santana;H. James Bond;20/1
4 Report To The Rail;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;10/1
5 Tarallucci;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;8/1
6 Recess;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5/2
7 Mrs. Orb;Jose Ortiz;Michael Miceli;3/1
8 Fika;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;8/1
9 Handle With Care;Benjamin Hernandez;Mertkan Kantarmaci;12/1
10 Big Expense;Tyler Gaffalione;Dominick Schettino;4/1
11 Farcical (AE);Javier Castellano;Ramon Aguayo;6/1
MTO — Main Track Only
AE — Also entered
