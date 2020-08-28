Franco understandably confident heading into Kentucky Derby

Franco said he hasn’t held onto anything about Churchill Downs from that day last fall.

“Not really,” Franco said. “You got good days, you got bad days. Just hoping for a good trip and everything going the right way. My mind is clear and I try to do my work and put the horse in a position where he’ll be OK and go from there.”

Franco is helped significantly by having Hall of Famer Angel Cordero as his agent. Cordero rode for parts of four decades and has more than 7,000 career wins. He’s seen as close to all as you can get, so he tells Franco how to deal with certain situations and Franco said he’s a willing student.

Franco also knows what a big boost to his career Tiz the Law is.

“He’s a horse that any rider needs. We all need shots on these kinds of horses. I’m just really enjoying the moment to have this opportunity,” Franco said.

Captain cruises

Captain Bombastic has won at 6½ furlongs, 7 furlongs and a mile. On Friday, he cut back to 6½ and despite being pressed, coasted to victory in the $100,000 Times Square Division of the New York Stallion Stakes.