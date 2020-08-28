Franco understandably confident heading into Kentucky Derby

SARATOGA SPRINGS
At a Friday press conference, jockey Manny Franco said what you’d expect him to say. Appropriate, considering the top horse he rides, Tiz the Law, has done everything you’d expect from the likely Kentucky Derby favorite.
Franco is leaving the Saratoga Race Course meet after Sunday’s races, in order to meet Churchill Downs’ quarantine requirement of being on the grounds by Monday for anyone hoping to ride in the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby. He’ll leave in the top 10 of the jockey standings, but no win here was bigger than his 5½-length win in the Grade I, $1 million Travers Stakes here on Aug. 8.
Franco eased up on the 3-year-old colt in the final one-sixteenth of a mile. Truth be told, the horse wasn’t asked for his full effort in a 3¾-length Belmont Stakes win in his prior race. Or the Florida Derby before that.
It might happen in the Derby, site of the horse’s only loss in seven races — a third in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes on Nov. 30. At least, Franco is prepared for it.
“It’s not an easy race, so we’ve got to be prepared for everything that day,” Franco said. “And I think that day, I’m going to have to make him run and see what he’s got in the tank.
“He’s a different horse now (than last fall),” he added. “He’s very mature and he’s improving race by race, and I’m really happy the way he’s doing heading into the race.”
Franco said he hasn’t held onto anything about Churchill Downs from that day last fall.
“Not really,” Franco said. “You got good days, you got bad days. Just hoping for a good trip and everything going the right way. My mind is clear and I try to do my work and put the horse in a position where he’ll be OK and go from there.”
Franco is helped significantly by having Hall of Famer Angel Cordero as his agent. Cordero rode for parts of four decades and has more than 7,000 career wins. He’s seen as close to all as you can get, so he tells Franco how to deal with certain situations and Franco said he’s a willing student.
Franco also knows what a big boost to his career Tiz the Law is.
“He’s a horse that any rider needs. We all need shots on these kinds of horses. I’m just really enjoying the moment to have this opportunity,” Franco said.
Captain cruises
Captain Bombastic has won at 6½ furlongs, 7 furlongs and a mile. On Friday, he cut back to 6½ and despite being pressed, coasted to victory in the $100,000 Times Square Division of the New York Stallion Stakes.
With jockey Luis Saez filling in for Irad Ortiz, who took his second day off because of wrist soreness after a gate incident Wednesday, the 3-year-old colt won by 5¼ lengths over main challenger Dream Bigger despite being eased the last 70 yards.
The top two went at each other through a quarter-mile in 21.80 seconds and a half-mile in 44.10.
“I was very concerned,” winning trainer Jeremiah Englehart said of the times. “In the paddock, Luis sounded like he wanted to be aggressive, and it really wasn’t my plan. He took the race to (Dream Bigger) and he knew what kind of horse he had under him and it worked out well.”
Captain Bombastic was coming off a fourth in the Grade I Allen Jerkens here on Aug. 1, a race Englehart said he was the proudest of because his horse took a major step up in competition.
Upset in Lake George
Jockey David Cohen didn’t know he’d have the mount on Selflessly in the Grade III, $100,000 Lake George Stakes until 10 a.m., and didn’t know anything more about the 3-year-old filly than what he could read or see on replays.
But luck is a big part of horse racing, so he was happy to fill in for Irad Ortiz, who began Friday as the meet's leading rider. Cohen found an opening on the rail late and then ran down 3-5 favorite Sweet Melania to win by a nose at 14-1 odds.
Cohen said he and trainer Chad Brown decided to run behind Sweet Melania as a strategy, which put Selflessly about middle of the pack in the 1-mile race on a good inner turf course. That allowed the filly to have room near the end.
“I’m really proud of him,” Brown said of Cohen. “He rides particularly well on the turf, saving ground… it was a real patient, well-timed ride.”
Brown, winner of the last four training Eclipse Awards, smiled at the fact that he won a turf stakes at 14-1.
“Some loyal Chad Brown fans made money for sure,” he said.
Four-win day
Saez won four races Friday to strengthen his grip on fourth place in the jockey standings. Irad and Jose Ortiz are tied for the lead with 45 wins, Joel Rosario has 42 and Saez has 29.
Todd Pletcher and Brown are tied for the trainers' lead with 24 apiece.
