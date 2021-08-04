Five-horse field set for Whitney

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A small but talented field is on deck for Saturday's $1 million Whitney at Saratoga Race Course.

The Grade I stakes — a win-and-in qualifier for the Breeders' Cup Classic on Nov. 6 — will feature five older horses going 1 1/8 miles in Saturday's 10th race.

Five-time graded stakes winner Maxfield and Knicks Go are the favorites heading into the 94th running of the Whitney.

Saddled by Brendan Walsh, Maxfield boasts an 8-7-0-1 record and comes off 3 3/4-length Grade II wins at Churchill Downs, in the Alysheba and the Stephen Foster. Jose Ortiz, who rode Maxfield to five of his seven wins, retains the mount, going out at 8-5 odds.

Knicks Go, trained by Brad Cox, is the 6-5 morning-line favorite out of post 4, ridden by Joel Rosario. Knicks Go most recently romped to a 10 3/4-length victory in the Grade III Cornhusker on July 2 at Prairie Meadows.

Swiss Skydiver, trained by Kenny McPeek, will attempt to become the first female since Hall of Famer Personal Ensign in 1988 to win the Whitney. Swiss Skydiver, who will be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., has six graded stakes victories, including three Grade I's and is the reigning Champion 3-year-old Filly.