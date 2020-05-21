Firecracker4 Road Race canceled; virtual race offered

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Officials of the Firecracker4 Road Race announced that the 14th edition of the race, set for July 4, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, a virtual 4-mile option is offered to those interested.
There are three option to participants who have already registered: 1. Switch to the virtual 4-mile; 2. Donate their race entry fee to the event's charity partners (and receive a 2020 race T-shirt); or 3. Defer to the 2021 event at no additional charge. Each of the option can be completed at: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/SaratogaSprings/FC4.
Those interested in signing up for the virtual run may also use the aforementioned website through midnight on June 7. Registration is $30.
