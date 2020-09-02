 Skip to main content
Fire at Will wins With Anticipation
Fire at Will wins With Anticipation

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Fire At Will took advantage of staying off a hot pace on a sloppy main track to win the Grade III With Anticipation Stakes on Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course.

The race for 2-year-olds was taken off the turf and run at a shortened 7 furlongs, instead of the 1 1/16 miles it would have been on the turf.

Blame the Booze set fractions of 22.60 seconds for a quarter-mile and 45.61 for a half-mile. Irad Ortiz let Fire At Will stay on the rail and within striking distance. He took over in the stretch and won by a half-length.

It was the third win of a four-win day for Ortiz, who took over the lead in the jockey standings from his brother Jose, with 51 wins. Jose has 49.

Five days remain in the Saratoga meet.

Spa Recap

Day 35

Favorite of the day: Nashville won the third race, paying $2.60.

Long shot of the day: Vinda Machine won the second race, paying $27.40.

Feature race winner: Fire At Will won the With Anticipation, paying $8.20.

Coming Thursday: A New York Stallion Series stakes and the P.G. Johnson

