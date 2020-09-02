Fire at Will wins With Anticipation

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Fire At Will took advantage of staying off a hot pace on a sloppy main track to win the Grade III With Anticipation Stakes on Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course.

The race for 2-year-olds was taken off the turf and run at a shortened 7 furlongs, instead of the 1 1/16 miles it would have been on the turf.

Blame the Booze set fractions of 22.60 seconds for a quarter-mile and 45.61 for a half-mile. Irad Ortiz let Fire At Will stay on the rail and within striking distance. He took over in the stretch and won by a half-length.

It was the third win of a four-win day for Ortiz, who took over the lead in the jockey standings from his brother Jose, with 51 wins. Jose has 49.

Five days remain in the Saratoga meet.

