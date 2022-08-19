Field set for Alabama Stakes at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Oxymore and Leader of the Band won feature races Friday on the eve of Alabama Day at Saratoga Race Course.

The track will host an 11-race card Saturday highlighted by the $600,000, Grade I Alabama. Nest, a 1-2 favorite on the morning line, leads the field of 3-year-old fillies in one of Saratoga’s most important races.

Nest rolled to victory in the Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga on July 23, one of five wins for the filly in eight career starts.

“She ran super in the CCA Oaks and it seems like since she ran in the Kentucky Oaks, she improved physically,” trainer Todd Pletcher told NYRA. “She ran a great race and came out of that really well, put on weight and condition. She came back and ran even better in the CCA Oaks so hopefully she can continue trending upward.”

Secret Oath, listed as 4-1 in the morning line, finished second in the Coaching Club American Oaks after winning the Kentucky Oaks. She was fourth in the Preakness.

“She’s really had a good month since that debacle in the (CCA Oaks),” trainer D. Wayne Lukas said. “In fact, I feel like she’s better now than any time I’ve had her. She’s really flourished here at Saratoga. Luis (Saez) has worked her three times since that race so he’s getting more familiar every day with her, too. So, that should help us as much as anything. We’re anxious to run her.”

Gerrymander is coming off a win in the Mother Goose stakes at Belmont in June, one of three career wins. Joel Rosario rides Gerrymander from post No. 3.

In Friday’s races, Leader of the Band was a winner in the Summer Colony Stakes, paying $15.60 on her seventh career win.

“Last year, she was a handful with everything,” trainer John Servis said. “Mentally, she’s matured so much, and she’s gotten bigger and stronger physically. She’s showing that in her races. She seems to be getting better in her races.”

Oxymore won the Skidmore Stakes with a strong finish along the rail under Jose Ortiz in Friday’s 10th race.