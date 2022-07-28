 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fearless shows right stuff in Birdstone

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Fearless chased down the leaders and took the inside route to capture the $200,000 Birdstone on Thursday at Saratoga Race Course.

Ridden by Luis Saez, Fearless handled the 1 3/4-mile dirt endurance test and overtook defending race winner and early leader Lone Rock in the stretch for his third stakes win of the year.

A 6-year-old son of Ghostzapper, Fearless won by three-quarters of a length, after taking over the lead at the eighth pole. The win gave trainer Todd Pletcher a victory in six of the 12 runnings of the Birdstone.

Original Intent, with Joel Rosario up, finished one length ahead of Lone Rock for second in the five-horse field.

Fearless was coming off a win in the Grade 2 Brooklyn at Belmont Park, and had earlier won his sire's namesake Grade 3 stakes at Gulfstream. He has won or placed at five racetracks overall.

Racing resumes Friday with a 10-race card that includes the 9-furlong, $135,000 Curlin Stakes.

Spa Recap

Day 11

Favorite of the day: Feature race winner Fearless paid $3.90 on a $2 winning wager in the Birdstone.

Long shot of the day: Little Linzee paid $38.40 for the win in the second race.

Feature race winner: Fearless won the $200,000 Birdstone for his third stakes win of the year.

Coming Friday: A 10-race card features the 9-furlong, $135,000 Curlin Stakes in the seventh race.

