Fearless shows right stuff in Birdstone

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Fearless chased down the leaders and took the inside route to capture the $200,000 Birdstone on Thursday at Saratoga Race Course.

Ridden by Luis Saez, Fearless handled the 1 3/4-mile dirt endurance test and overtook defending race winner and early leader Lone Rock in the stretch for his third stakes win of the year.

A 6-year-old son of Ghostzapper, Fearless won by three-quarters of a length, after taking over the lead at the eighth pole. The win gave trainer Todd Pletcher a victory in six of the 12 runnings of the Birdstone.

Original Intent, with Joel Rosario up, finished one length ahead of Lone Rock for second in the five-horse field.

Fearless was coming off a win in the Grade 2 Brooklyn at Belmont Park, and had earlier won his sire's namesake Grade 3 stakes at Gulfstream. He has won or placed at five racetracks overall.

Racing resumes Friday with a 10-race card that includes the 9-furlong, $135,000 Curlin Stakes.