Fast Boat wins Troy stakes at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jockey Tyler Gaffalione won the Troy stakes for the third straight year on Friday, bringing Fast Boat home for the win on the eve of Whitney Day at Saratoga Race Course.

Fast Boat paid $23.80 to win, beating out Carotari and Gear Jockey in a close finish to the Grade III race. Fast Boat went off at 10-1.

“I didn’t expect to be that close, but he was travelling pretty easy and I just let him do his thing,” Gaffalione told NYRA. “I didn’t want to get in his way and when I tipped him out he really finished his job. (Trainer Joe) Sharp has done a great job with him. You can tell when he’s in that five-and-a-half to three-quarters range, he really runs his race.”

Saturday will be Saratoga's second-biggest afternoon of the summer, offering up a 12-race card. The highlight is the 94th running of the $1 million Whitney, where Knicks Go (6-5) and Maxfield (8-5) are the morning-line favorites. The Whitney is a "Win and You're In" event for the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Also on tap are two other Grade I races — the Test and the Saratoga Derby Invitational — the Grade II Glens Falls and an ungraded stakes, the Fasig-Tipton Lure.

The Whitney Distance: 1 1/8 miles. Purse: $1,000,000. Post time: 5:48 p.m. (estimated). TV: Fox Sports 2. No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds 1 By My Standards;Gabriel Saez;W. Bret Calhoun;10-1 2 Silver State;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;4-1 3 Swiss Skydiver;Irad Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;6-1 4 Knicks Go;Joel Rosario;Brad Cox;6-5 5 Maxfield;Jose Ortiz;Brendan Walsh;8-5

