Fasig-Tipton yearling sales at Saratoga won't happen

Fasig-Tipton announced Monday that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will not hold its annual selected yearling auction or its New York-bred yearling auction in Saratoga Springs this summer.

Instead, they will be consolidated into one showcase on Sept. 9-10 at Lexington, Kentucky.

The sales at the Fasig-Tipton pavilion in Saratoga Springs will return in 2021.

In a statement, Fasig-Tipton President Boyd Browning said that the 2-year-old sales season needs to end before yearling sales can begin, making a July sale unfeasible.

"We desperately want to see a traditional Saratoga race meet as much as anyone," Browning said. "However, the details for the race meet — including whether spectators will be permitted — are understandably not finalized. We are at a point in time where we must provide our sellers with a definitive schedules o that they can makes sales plans for their yearlings."

