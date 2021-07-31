Essential Quality wins Jim Dandy at Saratoga

Spa Recap

Day 13

Favorite of the day: Essential Quality paid $2.80 on a $2 win ticket in the Jim Dandy.

Long shot of the day: Lexitonian was worth $70 on a winning ticket in the Vanderbilt Hanidcap.

Feature race winners: Cross Border paid $14.40 as winner of the Bowling Green, joining Essential Quality and Lexitonian as Saturday's stakes winners.

Coming Sunday: The Grade II Amsterdam will highlight a 10-race card.