Essential Quality wins Jim Dandy at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Essential Quality is still the horse to beat at Saratoga this summer, but he had to work hard for his latest victory.
The 3-year-old edged out Keepmeinmind to win the $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Essential Quality, the Belmont Stakes winner, has won seven of eight career starts, losing only in the Kentucky Derby.
The winning horse paid $2.80 on a $2 win bet, making him one of the few favorites to win on Saturday. Lexitonian paid $70 to win in the Grade I Vanderbilt Handicap and Cross Border paid $14.40 as winner of the Grade II Bowling Green Stakes.
Essential Quality was on the outside as the horses hit the stretch in the Jim Dandy. The horse pulled past the field, finishing a half length ahead of a persistent Keepmeinmind on the rail.
“I saw him (Keepmeinmind), but I had a lot of horse and I knew he was going to finish,” winning jockey Luis Saez told NYRA. “The plan today was not to take too much away from him. He always fights and he always wants to win.”
“When they straightened up, I thought, ‘Wow we’ve been wide both turns,’ and then we see a horse (Keepmeinmind) slip up the inside who looked like he had some run left,” trainer Brad Cox said. “It made for some anxious moments down the lane. Overall, he’s a very determined horse. He has the heart of a champion. He’s a good horse, he stays on.”
Essential Quality, the reigning 2-year-old champion, now claims earnings of $3,545,144. A start in the Grade I Travers on Aug. 28 is possible.
One race earlier, 34-1 long shot Lexitonian won by half a length in the Vanderbilt with Jose Lezcano aboard. Lexitonian’s last win was in May of 2020. The horse was sixth in his most recent start, the Grade I Metropolitan at Belmont.
“I have to give Lexitonian a ton of credit,” trainer Jack Sisterson said. “He ran in the Met Mile and he was eased. You’d think a horse that was eased and thrown in some clunkers, you’d sit back and think let’s drop him down a grade and give him a confidence builder. But I’ve run him in every Grade I and been hard on him and this is how he responds today. I have to give credit to Lexitonian.”
Cross Border pulled ahead in the final furlong to win the Bowling Green, the third stakes race on Saturday’s card. Saez, who had just won the Jim Dandy, helped Cross Border get his fourth win at Saratoga.
“He loves it here. This is a special horse that I love riding,” Saez said. “He always tries hard. Today, he ran huge. It set up perfect with a good pace. When we came to the top of the stretch, he really gave me that kick and he battled. He always wants to give me everything. It all went according to plan.”
First-place horses paid out double-digit winnings in eight of 11 races at Saratoga on Saturday. That included Gateway Guardian in the second race, who paid $49.40 to win.