Essential Quality leads field in Saturday's Travers
Essential Quality leads field in Saturday's Travers

Travers stakes

Essential Quality crosses the finish line to win the Jim Dandy stakes earlier this summer at Saratoga Race Course.

 Susie Raisher, NYRA

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Essential Quality will be the horse to watch on Saturday as Saratoga Race Course hosts its biggest day of the summer meet.

The Travers Stakes highlights a 13-race card that features six Grade I races and offers more than $5 million in purse money. The $1.25M Travers goes off as the 12th race in the 152nd running of the event.

Essential Quality, the 4-5 favorite, won the Belmont Stakes in June and the Jim Dandy in July 31 at Saratoga. Trainer Brad Cox saddled the Whitney winner earlier in the meet with Knicks Go.

"When you can win Grade Is at Saratoga, whether it's the Whitney or the Travers, it's always huge to win any of them on the NYRA circuit, period," Cox told NYRA. "To win the Travers and the Whitney in the same year; we've already had a great meet to begin with, but if we can cap it off with this, it would be huge.

"It's the biggest 3-year-old race outside of the Triple Crown races, so it would be right up there with winning the Belmont, for sure."

Essential Quality has won seven of eight career starts and is the reigning 2-year-old champion. He leaves from post No. 2 on Saturday.

Midnight Bourbon drew the inside post and is 9-2 on the morning line. Keepmeinmind and Dynamic One are both 6-1.

Letruska, the winner in four of five races so far this year, is the 6-5 favorite in the Personal Ensign, which goes off as the 10th race. That horse won the Shuvee Stakes at Saratoga last year and finished fifth in the Ballerina.

The $750,000 Sword Dancer is Saturday's 11th race. Trainer Chad Brown has two horses in that race — 2-1 Tribhuvan and 6-1 Rockemperor. It's a "Win and You’re In" race for the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

Other Grade I races on tap are the Ballerina Handicap (seventh race), the Forego (eighth race) and the H. Allen Jerkens Memorial (ninth race). The Grade II Ballston Spa is the fourth race.

Saturday's card has an unusual first post time of 11:35 a.m. Gates open at 7 a.m.

Friday was a day for New York-bred horses at the track. Americanrevolution beat the field in the $250,000 Albany to claim his third straight win.

Giacosa pulled off an upset in the Yaddo stakes, paying $20.80 on a $2 win bet.

Spa Recap

Day 32

Favorite of the day: Americanrevolution returned $3.40 on a $2 win bet in the Albany Stakes.

Long shot of the day: Byhubbyhellomoney was worth $28.40 in the seventh race.

Feature race: Giacosa won the Yaddo Stakes, paying $20.80 to win.

Coming Saturday: Travers Day offers 13 races, including six Grade I runs, capped by the Mid-Summer Derby. FOX will broadcast from the track 5-6:30 p.m.

The Travers

When: Saturday. Time: 12th race, estimated 6:12 p.m. Distance: 1 1/4 miles. Grade: I. Purse: $1,250,000. TV: FOX.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Midnight Bourbon;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;9-2

2 Essential Quality;Luis Saez;Brad Cox;4-5

3 Keepmeinmind;Joel Rosario;Robertino Diodoro;6-1

4 Dynamic One;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;6-1

5 Miles D;Flavien Prat;Chad Brown;12-1

6 Masqueparade;Miguel Mena;Albert Stall;8-1

7 King Fury;Jose Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;15-1

