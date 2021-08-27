Essential Quality leads field in Saturday's Travers

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Essential Quality will be the horse to watch on Saturday as Saratoga Race Course hosts its biggest day of the summer meet.

The Travers Stakes highlights a 13-race card that features six Grade I races and offers more than $5 million in purse money. The $1.25M Travers goes off as the 12th race in the 152nd running of the event.

Essential Quality, the 4-5 favorite, won the Belmont Stakes in June and the Jim Dandy in July 31 at Saratoga. Trainer Brad Cox saddled the Whitney winner earlier in the meet with Knicks Go.

"When you can win Grade Is at Saratoga, whether it's the Whitney or the Travers, it's always huge to win any of them on the NYRA circuit, period," Cox told NYRA. "To win the Travers and the Whitney in the same year; we've already had a great meet to begin with, but if we can cap it off with this, it would be huge.

"It's the biggest 3-year-old race outside of the Triple Crown races, so it would be right up there with winning the Belmont, for sure."

Essential Quality has won seven of eight career starts and is the reigning 2-year-old champion. He leaves from post No. 2 on Saturday.

Midnight Bourbon drew the inside post and is 9-2 on the morning line. Keepmeinmind and Dynamic One are both 6-1.