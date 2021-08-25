Essential Quality is 4-5 favorite for Travers

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Essential Quality drew the No. 2 post for Saturday's Travers Stakes, the highlight of the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course.

Essential Quality is the 4-5 favorite of the field, which was drawn on Wednesday morning. The reigning 2-year-old champion won the Belmont Stakes in the spring, and later won the Jim Dandy Stakes in July at Saratoga.

"I think he's a classic distance horse; he's proved that already," trainer Brad Cox said at the Travers Draw press conference. "I like the post. Hopefully with a good trip, he'll get the job done on Saturday."

Midnight Bourbon, at 9-2, drew the inside post. The next choices in the morning line, Keepmeinmind and Dynamic One at 6-1, got posts 3 and 4, respectively.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday will mark the 152nd running of the "Mid-Summer Derby." It goes off as the 12th of 13 races with a purse of $1.25 million. Five other Grade I races are scheduled for Travers Day — Sword Dancer, the Personal Ensign, the Ballerina Handicap, the Forego and the H. Allen Jerkens Memorial.

Saturday's card begins with an early first post of 11:35 a.m. FOX will broadcast the Travers, with other FOX networks picking up coverage throughout the day.