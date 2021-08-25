Essential Quality is 4-5 favorite for Travers

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Essential Quality drew the No. 2 post for Saturday's Travers Stakes, the highlight of the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course.
Essential Quality is the 4-5 favorite of the field, which was drawn on Wednesday morning. The reigning 2-year-old champion won the Belmont Stakes in the spring, and later won the Jim Dandy Stakes in July at Saratoga.
"I think he's a classic distance horse; he's proved that already," trainer Brad Cox said at the Travers Draw press conference. "I like the post. Hopefully with a good trip, he'll get the job done on Saturday."
Midnight Bourbon, at 9-2, drew the inside post. The next choices in the morning line, Keepmeinmind and Dynamic One at 6-1, got posts 3 and 4, respectively.
Saturday will mark the 152nd running of the "Mid-Summer Derby." It goes off as the 12th of 13 races with a purse of $1.25 million. Five other Grade I races are scheduled for Travers Day — Sword Dancer, the Personal Ensign, the Ballerina Handicap, the Forego and the H. Allen Jerkens Memorial.
Saturday's card begins with an early first post of 11:35 a.m. FOX will broadcast the Travers, with other FOX networks picking up coverage throughout the day.
On Wednesday, Irad Ortiz guided Serve the King to victory in the $120,000 John's Call Stakes. Ry's the Guy placed second and Fantasioso was third. It was Ortiz's third victory of the day.
Chad Brown, the winning trainer, had five winners on Wednesday.
“It’s one of those things that I put in the pile of highlights of my career so far,” Brown told NYRA. “Five really diverse winners, too. Long, short, dirt, turf. My team and my horses were able to showcase today. When the weather is right and the horses are there, we can get the job done with any type of horse. It was really on display today.”