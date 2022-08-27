Epicenter rolls to victory in the Travers

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Epicenter charged to victory in the Grade I Travers Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

The favorite had never won a Grade I race before, but finished second in the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness and won the Grade II Jim Dandy Stakes in July. Epicenter went off at even odds and paid $4.00 on a $2 win bet.

Epicenter made his move under jockey Joel Rosario on the final turn and pulled away from the field in the stretch. Cyberknife was second, followed by Zandon.

In earlier undercard races, Gufo won the Sword Dancer, Malathaat took the Personal Ensign, Jack Christopher won the H. Allen Jerkens, Technical Analysis was first in the Ballston Spa and Cody's Wish upset Jackie's Warrior in the Forego.

