Epicenter rolls to victory in the Travers (updated)

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Steve Asmussen felt no nerves, no worries watching his star pupil run Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

While Epicenter was the 7-5 favorite in the 153rd running of the Travers Stakes, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness runner-up had yet to put a Grade I stakes win on his resume as one of the country's top 3-year-olds.

Consider it done.

On Saturday, Epicenter set up behind the early pacesetters, seized the lead at the quarter pole and pulled away for a dominant 5 1/4-length victory in the marquee race of the Saratoga meet before a crowd of 49,672.

"The best way for me to describe it is how uncomfortable I was watching the Derby and the Preakness with where he was, considering what was happening — and this one, I loved it," said Asmussen, Epicenter's trainer. "You love where he's at — the pace is solid but within him. It looked like he had a chance to show who he was, and I believe that he did."

With Joel Rosario in the irons, Epicenter got the perfect 1 1/4-mile trip around the fast Saratoga oval, following early leaders Cyberknife and Early Voting. He made his bid on the outside on the home turn, overtook Cyberknife and Rich Strike, and cruised to the wire.

Travers Undercard: Cody's Wish upsets favored Jackie's Warrior in Forego Cody's Wish scored an upset in the Forego, overtaking heavy favorite Jackie's Warrior in the stretch Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

"He looked like he was going one speed, and he just kept building and building and building, and I felt pretty good when I turned him for home," Rosario said of his fourth win of the day. "He was relaxing and looking around, he looked like, 'I have plenty more there,' so I felt good about it."

"He was away clean and in a very good position, and around the second turn moved forward, smooth as can be," Asmussen said. "That is as good a trip as you can possibly hope for."

Epicenter, who was coming off a win in the Grade II Jim Dandy at the Spa on July 30, returned $4 on a $2 winning wager. Cyberknife, with Florent Geroux up, finished second by a nose over fast-closing Zandon. Rich Strike finished just out of the money by a neck.

The start set up perfectly for Epicenter and Rosario, who set a Spa single-season record with his 12th graded-stakes win of the meet.

"He broke right and he was more in the race today," Rosario said. "For one second I thought I could just keep going for the lead, but it looked like those couple of horses wanted to be more forwardly placed, so I just wanted to give him a good trip."

"The fact that he wasn't a Grade I winner, that made the Travers that important to us," Asmussen said. "A little break after the Preakness, and how well he ran off the freshening in the Jim Dandy over this racetrack, gave us nothing but confidence.

"As well as he had run in the spring and in the classics, I thought his Jim Dandy was considerably his most professional race — until today," Asmussen added.

Cyberknife ran a strong race before surrendering the lead to Epicenter at the mile mark, and barely held on for the place.

"At a mile and a quarter, I thought the horse really battled and battled for second, and I'm very, very proud of our horse," trainer Brad Cox said. "He (fought) today. It was kind of lack of pace and lack of anyone else wanting to be involved, so we thought we'd take advantage of that and I don't regret it."

The win puts Epicenter at the forefront of a strong class of 3-year-olds vying for top male honors.

"This was a very natural step of where we had to go," winning owner Ron Winchell said. "We had to beat some of the best in the class to obtain the championship and obtain one of our goals."

"I'm so excited for the opportunity," Asmussen said. "This year, when you think of the horses that are running and how excellent they are, what a great Breeders' Cup Classic it will be if we can get them all lined up."

The all-sources handle for Saturday set a new record of $55,559,315, topping the mark set in 2019 by more than $3 million. Paid attendance was the highest since 2015.