Eleven finalists named for horse racing's hall of fame

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Six racehorses, four trainers and one jockey are the 11 finalists on the National Museum of Racing's 2020 Hall of Fame ballot.

The horses are Blind Luck, Game On Dude, Havre de Grace, Kona Gold, Rags to Riches and Wise Dan. The trainers are Mark Casse, Christophe Clement, Doug O'Neill and David Whiteley. The jockey is Corey Nakatani.

Hall of Fame voters will select as many or as few candidates as they believe are worthy. All candidates that receive 50 percent plus one vote will be elected to the Hall of Fame.

The results will be announced on May 6, with this year's induction scheduled for Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion.

