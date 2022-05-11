Eight named to national Racing Hall of Fame

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced eight new members who will be enshrined in the Class of 2022.

Race horses Beholder and Tepin were selected in the contemporary category in their first year of eligibility. Race horses Hillsdale and Royal Heroine, and trainer Oscar White were chosen by the historic review committee. They are joined by James Cox Brady, Marshall Cassidy and James Ben Ali Haggin as the Pillars of the Turf selections.

The Hall of Fame class will be enshrined on Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fasig-Tipton sales pavilion. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on the museum's website at www.racingmuseum.org.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0