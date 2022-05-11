 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eight named to national Racing Hall of Fame

  • 0

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced eight new members who will be enshrined in the Class of 2022.

Race horses Beholder and Tepin were selected in the contemporary category in their first year of eligibility. Race horses Hillsdale and Royal Heroine, and trainer Oscar White were chosen by the historic review committee. They are joined by James Cox Brady, Marshall Cassidy and James Ben Ali Haggin as the Pillars of the Turf selections.

The Hall of Fame class will be enshrined on Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fasig-Tipton sales pavilion. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on the museum's website at www.racingmuseum.org.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News