Dynamic One captures Curlin Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Irad Ortiz, Jr. guided Dynamic One from last to first in the Curlin Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Friday, the start of a busy weekend at the track.
Dynamic One, who hadn't raced in three months, paid $8.50 to win. Miles D placed second and First Captain was third.
“He’s a horse that always trained exceptionally well,” Todd Pletcher, the winning trainer, told NYRA. “We always felt like there was a lot of talent there. It’s taken him a little while to mentally put it all together, but today was his most professional race.”
One possible future start for Dynamic One is the Travers Stakes at Saratoga on Aug. 28.
“He’s growing up mentally,” Ortiz said. “His mind’s a lot better right now. He went by and he kept going. Before he’d look around and play around. Today, he was much better.”
Saturday's 11-race card at the track offers three featured races. The Grade I Vanderbilt Handicap runs as the eighth race, followed by the Grade I Jim Dandy Stakes and the Grade III Bowling Green Stakes.
The field for the $600,000 Jim Dandy includes Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality, who is 1-2 on the morning line.
“He likes it up here big time,” trainer Brad Cox said. “We take him out in the afternoons when it’s not raining and let him graze. He’s a lawnmower. He’s real focused here. He’s doing well.”