Dynamic One captures Curlin Stakes

Spa Recap

Day 12

Favorite of the day: Claytnthelionheart only paid $2.90 on a winning ticket in Friday's eighth race.

Long shot of the day: Bourbon Mission was worth $11.20 in the third race.

Feature race winner: Dynamic One paid $8.50 to win in the Curlin Stakes.

Coming Saturday: The Vanderbilt Handicap, the Jim Dandy and the Bowling Green are all on the schedule.