FARMINGTON — Dream Bigger, who made his debut with a second-place finish on Aug. 8 at Saratoga Race Course, romped in the $200,000-added New York Breeders' Futurity on Monday at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack.

Under Jose Ortiz, the 2-year-old increased his lead at every marker. The 4-5 favorite won by 10 3/4 lengths for Repole Stable and trainer Rudy Rodriguez. The final time for the 6 furlongs on a fast main track was 1 minute, 11.01 seconds.

My Italian Rabbi, winner of the Stillwater Stakes on July 18 at Saratoga, was second.

