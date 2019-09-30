FARMINGTON — Dream Bigger, who made his debut with a second-place finish on Aug. 8 at Saratoga Race Course, romped in the $200,000-added New York Breeders' Futurity on Monday at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack.
Under Jose Ortiz, the 2-year-old increased his lead at every marker. The 4-5 favorite won by 10 3/4 lengths for Repole Stable and trainer Rudy Rodriguez. The final time for the 6 furlongs on a fast main track was 1 minute, 11.01 seconds.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
My Italian Rabbi, winner of the Stillwater Stakes on July 18 at Saratoga, was second.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.