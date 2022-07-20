 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Down Royal beats the boys in A.P. Smithwick Memorial

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Down Royal, the lone mare in a field of males, captured the Grade 1, $150,000 A.P. Smithwick Memorial steeplechase Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course.

Ridden by Bernard Dalton, Down Royal recorded her first graded-stakes victory in the day’s first race, making her move late and beating Chief Justice by a neck at the wire. French Light was 1 1/4 lengths behind for third.

Also Wednesday, Dream Central outraced She’s A Mia in the stretch to pull out a win in the i$125,000 Suzie O’Cain Stakes for 3-year-old fillies.

Ridden by Jose Lezcano, the Gary Sciacca-trained Dream Central kicked into the gear in the final sixteenth and edged out She’s A Mia and Joel Rosario by a head to win the 1 1/6-mile inner-turf race, which used to be run as the Stillwater.

The race was named for the late Suzie O’Cain, who died in January. She served on several thoroughbred boards.

It was the first stakes win at Saratoga for Sciacca since the 2016 Albany.

Racing continues Thursday with a 10-race card featuring the $125,000 Rick Violette in the ninth race. First post is 1:05 p.m.

Spa Recap

Day 5

Favorite of the day: Mariah's Fortune paid $3.20 for the win in Wednesday's second race.

Long shot of the day: Dream Central returned $21.40 on a $2 bet in winning the ninth race, the $125,000 Suzie O'Cain.

Feature race winner: Down Royal won the A.P. Smithwick Memorial, the first steeplechase of the Spa meet.

Coming Thursday: A 10-race card is highlighted by the $125,000 Rick Violette in the ninth race.

