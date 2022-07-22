 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dolce Zel edges out stablemate to win Lake George

  • 0

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Finding a seam along the rail, Dolce Zel won the Grade 3, $200,000 Lake George in a photo finish over Eminent Victor on Friday at Saratoga Race Course.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Dolce Zel gave trainer Chad Brown his fourth straight Lake George victory, and sixth overall, as well as a 1-2 finish with Eminent Victor taking second.

Dolce Zel overcame a slow start and traffic trouble inside to emerge in a battle down the stretch with Eminent Victor and jockey Flavien Prat. Dolce Zel won by a nose at the wire in the 1-mile inner turf test for 3-year-old fillies.

Dolce Zel paid $8.60 on a winning ticket for her second graded stakes win. Koala Princess was 1 3/4 lengths back for third, by a neck over Al Qahira.

Racing resumes Saturday with an 11-race card, highlighted by the Grade 1, $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks — featuring the 1-2 finishers in the May 6 Kentucky Oaks, Secret Oath and Nest — for 3-year-old filles, and the Grade 3, $200,000 Caress for older fillies and mares.

Spa Recap

Favorite of the day: Keepmeinmind returned $3.60 on a $2 winning bet in the seventh race.

Long shot of the day: Impulsiveness paid $40.60 for a victory in the second race.

Feature race winner: Dolce Zel won the Grade 3 Lake George by a nose, paying $8.60 on a winning ticket.

Coming Saturday: An 11-race card at the Spa includes the Grade 1 Coaching Club American Oaks and the Grade 3 Caress.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News