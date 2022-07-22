Dolce Zel edges out stablemate to win Lake George

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Finding a seam along the rail, Dolce Zel won the Grade 3, $200,000 Lake George in a photo finish over Eminent Victor on Friday at Saratoga Race Course.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Dolce Zel gave trainer Chad Brown his fourth straight Lake George victory, and sixth overall, as well as a 1-2 finish with Eminent Victor taking second.

Dolce Zel overcame a slow start and traffic trouble inside to emerge in a battle down the stretch with Eminent Victor and jockey Flavien Prat. Dolce Zel won by a nose at the wire in the 1-mile inner turf test for 3-year-old fillies.

Dolce Zel paid $8.60 on a winning ticket for her second graded stakes win. Koala Princess was 1 3/4 lengths back for third, by a neck over Al Qahira.

Racing resumes Saturday with an 11-race card, highlighted by the Grade 1, $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks — featuring the 1-2 finishers in the May 6 Kentucky Oaks, Secret Oath and Nest — for 3-year-old filles, and the Grade 3, $200,000 Caress for older fillies and mares.