Dancing Kiki wins Spa feature
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Dancing Kiki set the pace and pulled away for a 4 1/2-length victory in Thursday's $100,000 Saratoga Dew for state-bred fillies and mares at Saratoga Race Course.

Starting from the inside post under Jose Ortiz, Dancing Kiki jumped to the lead in the five-horse field and held off bids from Simply Ravishing and Maiden Beauty. She finished the 1 1/8-mile race in 1:51.71 on a fast track.

Her victory gave trainer Michael Maker his meet-leading 19th win of the Saratoga season, and eighth win for owner Michael Dubb.

Dancing Kiki was claimed for $35,000 after a 5 1/4-length victory over 7 furlongs at Saratoga on July 22, and easily handled the added distance. She returned $16 on a $2 win wager.

Maiden Beauty, with Joel Rosario on board, was runner-up, a half-length ahead of Mrs. Orb.

On Friday, a 10-race card is highlighted by the $120,000 Tale of the Cat.

Spa Recap

Day 21

Favorite of the day: Candy Flower paid $6 on a $2 win bet in the second race.

Long shot of the day: Take It Off returned a whopping $79 in winning the seventh race.

Feature race winner: Dancing Kiki was the winner of the Saratoga Dew in Thursday's third race, paying $16 to win.

Coming Friday: The $120,000 Tale of the Cat, a 6-furlong sprint for 4-year-olds and up, highlights a 10-race card.

