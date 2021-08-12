Dancing Kiki wins Spa feature

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Dancing Kiki set the pace and pulled away for a 4 1/2-length victory in Thursday's $100,000 Saratoga Dew for state-bred fillies and mares at Saratoga Race Course.

Starting from the inside post under Jose Ortiz, Dancing Kiki jumped to the lead in the five-horse field and held off bids from Simply Ravishing and Maiden Beauty. She finished the 1 1/8-mile race in 1:51.71 on a fast track.

Her victory gave trainer Michael Maker his meet-leading 19th win of the Saratoga season, and eighth win for owner Michael Dubb.

Dancing Kiki was claimed for $35,000 after a 5 1/4-length victory over 7 furlongs at Saratoga on July 22, and easily handled the added distance. She returned $16 on a $2 win wager.

Maiden Beauty, with Joel Rosario on board, was runner-up, a half-length ahead of Mrs. Orb.

On Friday, a 10-race card is highlighted by the $120,000 Tale of the Cat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0