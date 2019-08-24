SARATOGA SPRINGS — Code of Honor pulled away in the final furlong to win the 150th running of the Travers Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.
Ridden by John Velazquez, Code of Honor paid $10.80 to win, giving trainer Shug McGaughey his fourth Travers victory. Tacitus was second, followed by Mucho Gusto. The winning time was 2:01.05.
Earlier on Saturday, Midnight Bisou got the better of Elate for the third time this year in the Grade I Personal Ensign, nipping her by a nose in the $700,000 stakes for fillies and mares. The pair was 8 3/4 lengths ahead of their closest foe.
In other undercard stakes, Come Dancing won the Grade I Ballerina and earned a trip to the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint, while Annals of Time won the Grade I Sword Dancer to earn a trip to the Breeders' Cup Turf. Also, Mind Control improved to 2 for 2 at Saratoga with a win in the H. Allen Jerkens, Mitole avenged her loss in the Alfred G. Vanderbilt by capturing the Forego and Significant Form won the Grade II Ballston Spa.
Entering the Travers, leading trainer Chad Brown had won four races on the card.
