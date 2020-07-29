Classic Lady captures Dayatthespa at Saratoga Race Course

The 5-year-old Classic Lady, which returned $4.10 on a $2 bet, was coming off a runner-up finish in the Mount Vernon on July 2 at Belmont. She held off a late push by War Canoe and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. to win by a neck in 1:44.36 over the 1 1/16-mile distance.“It’s great. She’s a stakes winner,” Clement said to NYRA. “She’s run twice for us and run well twice. It’s exciting. We’ve got more races coming up. The big question is going to be whether she wants to go a mile and an eighth or not, but we don’t have to decide that now.”