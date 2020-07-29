Classic Lady captures Dayatthespa at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Trainer Christophe Clement and jockey Joel Rosario teamed up Wednesday for their third stakes win of the Saratoga Race Course meet.
Classic Lady took the lead down the stretch and held on to win the inaugural Dayatthespa, an $85,000 stakes for New York-bred fillies and mares.
The 5-year-old Classic Lady, which returned $4.10 on a $2 bet, was coming off a runner-up finish in the Mount Vernon on July 2 at Belmont. She held off a late push by War Canoe and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. to win by a neck in 1:44.36 over the 1 1/16-mile distance.“It’s great. She’s a stakes winner,” Clement said to NYRA. “She’s run twice for us and run well twice. It’s exciting. We’ve got more races coming up. The big question is going to be whether she wants to go a mile and an eighth or not, but we don’t have to decide that now.”
Classic Lady gives Clement and Rosario their eighth win together in this Saratoga meet. They teamed up to win the Lake Placid (with Speaktomeofsummer) and the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame (with Decorated Invader), both Grade 2 stakes last weekend.
War Canoe finished 1 3/4 lengths ahead of Wegetsdamunnys, another Clement trainee, who posted her best stakes finish since another third place last fall.
