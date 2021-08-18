Chi Town Lady edges Poppy Flower to win Bolton Landing

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Chi Town Lady outkicked stablemate Poppy Flower down the stretch Thursday to win the $120,000 Bolton Landing at Saratoga Race Course.

The win gave trainer Wesley Ward a 1-2 finish in the 5 1/2-furlong sprint for juvenile fillies on the Mellon turf course.

John Velazquez piloted Chi Town Lady from the third position and chased down the pace-setting Poppy Flower and Jose Ortiz in a stretch drive to win by 1 3/4 lengths in 1:05.87.

“They both ran great races. I think she (Chi Town Lady) is better on the grass, it’s where she was always meant to be,” Ward, who secured his fourth Bolton Landing win, told NYRA. “Unfortunately, she had some minor shin issues that kept her from Ascot, which was originally the plan. It afforded me the time to let her come around and she did what she did today. She was great.”

Chi Town Lady paid $12.80 on a win ticket.

Ward said he plans to run either Chi Town Lady or Poppy Flower in the Oct. 1 Speakeasy, a win-and-in race for the Grade II, $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint on Nov. 5 at Del Mar.

In Wednesday’s first race, trainer Keri Brion honored her mentor, Jonathan Sheppard, by sweeping the trifecta in the race that now bears Sheppard’s name.