Channel Maker wins Grade I Sword Dancer

SARATOGA SPRINGS

Channel Maker can be a difficult horse, he doesn’t always break well and his victories have been spread out over his five-year racing career.

But he is a gelding, so there’s no stud career waiting for him. And he has run well at Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course over the years, so Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott said the plan was always to bring the 6-year-old to New York and let him run in the series of graded stakes races going long on the turf.

For running so well in the Empire State on Saturday, he earned a trip to Lexington, Kentucky.

Channel Maker led all the way around in the 1½-mile Sword Dancer, giving the horse his third Grade I victory and an automatic entry into the Breeders’ Cup Turf on Nov. 7 at Keeneland. It was his first win since the Man o' War on May 11, 2019.

Running on a soft inner turf course that got hit with several hard rainstorms Saturday, Channel Maker inherited the lead after his strong break, and jockey Manny Franco was fine with that.

“The plan, always, with this horse is to try to get him to break,” Franco said. “Sometimes he breaks slow, and today he broke good, and I had the chance to go on with him and it worked well.