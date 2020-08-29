Channel Maker wins Grade I Sword Dancer

SARATOGA SPRINGS
Channel Maker can be a difficult horse, he doesn’t always break well and his victories have been spread out over his five-year racing career.
But he is a gelding, so there’s no stud career waiting for him. And he has run well at Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course over the years, so Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott said the plan was always to bring the 6-year-old to New York and let him run in the series of graded stakes races going long on the turf.
For running so well in the Empire State on Saturday, he earned a trip to Lexington, Kentucky.
Channel Maker led all the way around in the 1½-mile Sword Dancer, giving the horse his third Grade I victory and an automatic entry into the Breeders’ Cup Turf on Nov. 7 at Keeneland. It was his first win since the Man o' War on May 11, 2019.
Running on a soft inner turf course that got hit with several hard rainstorms Saturday, Channel Maker inherited the lead after his strong break, and jockey Manny Franco was fine with that.
“The plan, always, with this horse is to try to get him to break,” Franco said. “Sometimes he breaks slow, and today he broke good, and I had the chance to go on with him and it worked well.
“I tried to open up to let them know I wanted to go and they let me go, so it worked out well for me,” he added.
“Opportunity presented itself to be on the lead, and the jock accepted the opportunity and it worked out very well,” Mott said.
Franco said his horse, despite not racing on an off turf since Jan. 26, 2019, handled every bit of the soft ground. Mott, too, said he wasn’t concerned.
“We know he’s handled soft ground before and every turf course is a little different,” Mott said. “You don’t know the consistency. We weren’t worried about it, put it that way.”
Keeping a comfortable lead — he increased his lead in the stretch and won by 5¾ lengths — also helped the horse’s sometimes-quirky behavior.
“You could see how level he was coming through the stretch; he was straight as an arrow,” said Mott, who won his fourth Sword Dancer. “But if he gets in a crowd sometimes, he’ll get his head up or bear in away from horses or whatever. He’s not an easy horse. He wouldn’t be what every rider wants, but in this particular case, everything went well for him.”
Cross Border, who entered the race with a 5-for-5 record at Saratoga, finished second. Aquaphobia was third.
A unique Saranac
It was one for the record books in the Grade III Saranac, no matter who won or what the time was.
When morning rain forced the race off the inner turf, which is configured for a 1-mile race, to the Mellon Turf Course, which is not, it meant that it would be the first time a mile race was run on the Mellon. But it wasn’t quite.
Run at 1 mile, 175 feet, Bye Bye Melvin appreciated the extra distance, winning by a late-charging head at 19-1 odds over Don Juan Kitten in the $100,000 race. John Velazquez rode the winner for trainer Graham Motion.
Because the time sensors weren’t set up for a mile race on the Mellon, the race was hand-timed.
Bye Bye Melvin also raced with blinkers for the first time in his nine-race career, a move that Motion credited his team at Fair Hill Training Center in Maryland for thinking would help the horse.
Velazquez — who won the race for the fifth time in his career — said the 3-year-old colt by Uncle Mo never really relished the track, downgraded to soft just a couple of minutes before the race. He said he would have moments of getting his footing, but still slip.
“He was trying as hard as he could, but at the same time he was slipping. But he got there anyway,” Velazquez said.
“This is as soft as we run on here,” Motion said. “I think it’s who disliked it the least.”
Still perfect
Yaupon improved to 3 for 3 in his career, comfortably winning the Grade II, $150,000 Amsterdam. Jockey Joel Rosario even geared the son of Uncle Mo down in the last strides of the 6-furlong race on a muddy main track.
It was trainer Steve Asmussen’s fourth Amsterdam win.
Yaupon took the lead right out of the gate, just as he did in winning an allowance here on July 18. Basin, formerly trained by Asmussen, gave earnest chase at the top of the stretch, but never closed the gap in the final furlong.
Yaupon’s time of 1:08.50 was the fastest of 12 runnings at the distance.
Rally in the slop
Horses can rally on sloppy tracks, it just never seems that way.
But that’s exactly what Win Win Win did, coming from way back in the pack in the final one-sixteenth to take the Grade I, $300,000 Forego.
Started in a pouring rain that got lighter over the 1:21.71 it took to run the 7 furlongs, the race featured 11 horses. And it was a horse that mainly ran route races last year and was only making his second start this year was best of the bunch. Win Win Win finished out of the money in last year’s Kentucky Derby and Preakness.
It was just trainer Michael Trombetta’s second graded stakes win at Saratoga, and his first Grade I at the Spa.
