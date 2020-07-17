Chad Brown wins two stakes races at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Trainer Chad Brown won both of Friday's featured races at Saratoga Race Course as Indian Pride won the Shine Again Stakes and Viadera captured the De La Rose Stakes.

Javier Castellano rode Indian Pride to a half-length victory over Blamed in the Shine Again Stakes, a 7-furlong run for 4-year-old fillies and mares. Risky Mandate came in third.

Viadera won by a neck in the De La Rose with jockey Joel Rosario aboard. Noor Sahara, another Chad Brown horse, took second and Passing Out was third.

The first day of Saturday racing at Saratoga will feature the Grade I, $350,000 Coaching Club American Oaks as the 10th race. Six fillies are entered in the 1 1/8-mile event.

Tonalist's Shape is the morning-line favorite at 9-5, coming in with six wins in seven starts.

"She's doing great," trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. said in a NYRA press release. "She worked well yesterday in her first breeze over the track and we're happy with where she's at. She worked three-eighths by herself and went easily. She's stayed in good form and we're hopeful of a good race this weekend."

Bill Mott has two horses entered — Antoinette at morning-line odds of 6-1 and Paris Lights at 2-1. Also entered are Altaf, Velvet Crush and Crystal Ball.

Saturday's other featured race is the Grade II, $150,000 National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes as the third race. Christophe Clement's Decorated Invader is 1-1 for that race and Todd Pletcher's Money Moves is 4-5.

