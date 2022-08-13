Casa Creed beats field in Fourstardave

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Casa Creed rallied in the stretch to pull off a mild upset in the Fourstardave Handicap on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

Casa Creed, who finished third twice before in the Fourstardave, earned a spot in the Breeders' Cup Mile in November with Saturday's victory. The winning horse beat out favored Regal Glory by 1 1/2 lengths with a strong run on the outside.

"We tried to break and settle down right there and have one move with him," jockey Luis Saez told NYRA. "He did it pretty great. He made a big move at the top of the stretch and came away with a victory."

The result gave trainer Bill Mott his fifth Fourstardave victory. Mott credited Saez with steering the horse to victory.

“He let him break and the horse found his own spot," Mott said. "I don’t think he put him there, I think that’s the rhythm the horse wanted to be in and he gradually picked up the back as he went down the backside and got within striking range by the time he hit the half-mile pole. He waited very patiently — he didn’t tip him out way wide. He waited until he got around the turn and then tipped him out so he didn’t lose all the ground."

Regal Glory was 3 for 3 at Saratoga before Saturday.

"She just looked like she was second-best today,” trainer Chad Brown said. “It was a bit of a wide trip but, you know, that's what it is, that's the way she likes to run clear though. Today, she just didn't have what it took to win."

In the Grade II Saratoga Special earlier on Saturday, Damon’s Mound was unchallenged over the final furlong to win under jockey Gabriel Saez.

“He broke a step slow," the winning jockey said. "Next thing I know he's moving along. So, for a three- horse, four-horse field, not too much traffic and I was able to squeeze him out into the clear and make my move when I really wanted to and when I asked him to kick that gear, he did it and we turned for home and I switched leads and he was gone."