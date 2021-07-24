 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caravel cruises to victory in Grade 3 Caress
0 comments

Caravel cruises to victory in Grade 3 Caress

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Caravel ran down front-running Robin Sparkles in mid-stretch Saturday to pull away to her first graded stakes victory in the Grade 3, $200,000 Caress at Saratoga Race Course.

Piloted by Irad Ortiz Jr., Caravel finished the 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:02.38 over the Mellon turf for a 2 1/2-length victory. In Good Spirits placed second, a half-length ahead of Robin Sparkles, who had set a torrid early pace.

Trained and co-owned by Elizabeth Merryman, in partnership with celebrity chef Bobby Flay, Caravel has never finished out of the money in nine starts, going 7-0-2.

Caravel, returned $4 on a $2 bet as the even-money favorite, is set to be transferred to the barn of trainer Graham Motion, aiming for the Grade 1, $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint on Nov. 6 at Del Mar.

Earlier Saturday, Maracuja outdueled Kentucky Oaks winner Malathaat down the stretch to win by a head in the 105th running of the Grade 1, $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks.

Ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr., Maracuja was the longest shot in the four-horse field at 14-1. She paid $31.40 on a winning ticket in earning her first stakes victory. Trained by Rob Atras, Maracuja placed seventh in the Kentucky Oaks on April 30, a race that Malathaat won by a neck.

Sunday’s 10-race card features the Grade 3, $200,000 Shuvee for older fillies and mares.

Spa Recap

Day 8

Favorite of the day: Caravel returned $4 on a $2 bet in winning the Caress Stakes in the featured 10th race.

Long shot of the day: Sifting Sands paid $58 on a winning ticket in the seventh race.

Feature race winner: Caravel won the Grade 3 Caress Stakes, paying $4 to win. Also Saturday, Maracuja won the Coaching Club American Oaks in the fifth race in a four-horse field.

Coming Sunday: The 45th running of the Grade 3, $200,000 Shuvee for older fillies and mares is the featured ninth race.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News