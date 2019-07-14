{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Break Even improved her lifetime record to 6 for 6 with a win in the Coronation Cup at Saratoga Race Course on Sunday.

Break Even covered the 5 1/2 furlongs on turf in 1:01.59, winning by a length over Eyeinthesky. The filly paid $4.20 to win in her first Saratoga race, and her first race on the turf.

“She does it easy," winning owner Bob Klein told NYRA. "It’s not a run off. She’s very relaxed."

Saratoga reported all-sources handle of $73,441,101 for the first four days of the meet, which bested the same number from the first four days of the 2018 meet. Paid attendance for the first four days was 105,690, which is 3,705 behind last year's number. 

