SARATOGA SPRINGS — The New York Racing Association will host National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and former New York Yankee pitcher Mariano Rivera at Saratoga Race Course on July 12, as part of opening weekend festivities for the summer meet.
The visit comes a week before Rivera is inducted in Cooperstown. He will be honored by NYRA in a ceremony in the winner's circle in recognition as Major League Baseball's all-time saves leader.
Fans will have the opportunity to meet the 13-time all-star during a luncheon in the Paddock Tent from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event will feature a meet and greet and Q&A session with Rivera, photo opportunities and an auction featuring Rivera memorabilia.
Tickets to the luncheon are $250 and limited to the first 100 fans. Tickets include a buffet lunch and non-alcoholic beverages, and are available for purchase online at nyra.com/Rivera or by calling the NYRA box office at 844-NYRA-TIX.
Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit one of Rivera's numerous charities.
Opening weekend at Saratoga Race Course is July 11-14. Racing at the Spa will be held from Wednesday through Sunday each week.
