Baltimore Bucko captures A.P. Smithwick Memorial
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Baltimore Bucko led wire to wire Thursday to win the Grade 1, $150,000 A.P. Smithwick Memorial, the first steeplechase of the Saratoga Race Course season.

Baltimore Bucko carried Thomas Garner over the hurdles on the 2 1/16-mile inner turf course to a 5 3/4-length victory. Trained by Keri Brion, he defeated stablemate French Light, who completed the exacta by beating out Gibralfaro by 2 3/4 lengths.

Baltimore Bucko picked up his first win in five starts paid $7.80 to win. Brion, an assistant under top jumps trainer Jonathan Sheppard for 11 years, earned her first Grade 1 victory.

Friday’s 10-race card at Saratoga features the Grade 3, $150,000 Lake George for 3-year-old fillies. The 1-mile circuit on the inner turf is the ninth race. First post is set for 1:05 p.m.

Spa Recap

Day 6

Favorite of the day: Derrynane paid $4.00 on a $2 win ticket in the sixth race.

Long shot of the day: Pizza Bianca was worth $12.40 to win in the fifth race.

Feature race winner: Baltimore Bucko paid $7.80 on a winning ticket in the A.P. Smithwick Memorial.

Coming Friday: The 10-race card is highlighted by the Grade 3, $150,000 Lake George, for 3-year-old fillies.

