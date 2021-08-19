Awesome Debate returns for win in the slop

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Awesome Debate splashed past pace-setting favorite Sadie Lady on a sloppy main track Thursday to earn her first stakes victory in the $100,000 Union Avenue at Saratoga Race Course.
Jockey Luis Saez — who piloted Awesome Debate to a July 18 win over an equally sloppy Spa track — moved her into second early and surged past 2-5 favorite Sadie Lady for a 4 1/4-length victory in the 6 1/2-furlong race for fillies and mares.
Awesome Debate's eighth lifetime win earned an $8.60 payoff on a $2 win bet, and redeemed a poor fifth-place trip at Finger Lakes on Aug. 9.
"The rain, I didn't mind at all. When we claimed her, she ran good in the slop, so I was happy with the surface," trainer Bruce Brown told NYRA. "The main thing was we didn't want to let the favorite get loose on the lead, so Luis did a good job and stayed right there. She had some run in her the last part and drew away. It worked out well."
Friday's 10-race program is highlighted by the $120,000 Skidmore, a 5 1/2-furlong sprint for juveniles over the Mellon turf course.