Awesome Debate returns for win in the slop

Jockey Luis Saez — who piloted Awesome Debate to a July 18 win over an equally sloppy Spa track — moved her into second early and surged past 2-5 favorite Sadie Lady for a 4 1/4-length victory in the 6 1/2-furlong race for fillies and mares.

"The rain, I didn't mind at all. When we claimed her, she ran good in the slop, so I was happy with the surface," trainer Bruce Brown told NYRA. "The main thing was we didn't want to let the favorite get loose on the lead, so Luis did a good job and stayed right there. She had some run in her the last part and drew away. It worked out well."