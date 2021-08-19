 Skip to main content
Awesome Debate returns for win in the slop
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Awesome Debate splashed past pace-setting favorite Sadie Lady on a sloppy main track Thursday to earn her first stakes victory in the $100,000 Union Avenue at Saratoga Race Course.

Jockey Luis Saez — who piloted Awesome Debate to a July 18 win over an equally sloppy Spa track — moved her into second early and surged past 2-5 favorite Sadie Lady for a 4 1/4-length victory in the 6 1/2-furlong race for fillies and mares.

Awesome Debate's eighth lifetime win earned an $8.60 payoff on a $2 win bet, and redeemed a poor fifth-place trip at Finger Lakes on Aug. 9.

"The rain, I didn't mind at all. When we claimed her, she ran good in the slop, so I was happy with the surface," trainer Bruce Brown told NYRA. "The main thing was we didn't want to let the favorite get loose on the lead, so Luis did a good job and stayed right there. She had some run in her the last part and drew away. It worked out well."

Friday's 10-race program is highlighted by the $120,000 Skidmore, a 5 1/2-furlong sprint for juveniles over the Mellon turf course.

Spa Recap

Day 26

Favorite of the day: Gold Panda returned $3.60 on a $2 win bet in Thursday's first race.

Long shot of the day: Dynadrive earned a $10 payout for the win in the seventh race.

Feature race winner: Awesome Debate paid $8.60 on a winning ticket to win the $100,000 Union Avenue.

Coming Friday: The 10-race card includes the $120,000 Skidmore for juveniles.

