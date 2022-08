SARATOGA SPRINGS — One day after winning two stakes races, trainer Steve Asmussen won the Grade II Amsterdam on Sunday at Saratoga Race Course.

Gunite won the 6 1/2-furlong sprint by a neck over Accretive, paying $16.80 on a $2 win ticket.

“We’ve been blessed with some extremely nice horses and they make it all possible,” Asmussen told NYRA.

In the Grade II Bowling Green stakes, Rockemperor won for trainer Chad Brown, beating Arklow to the finish line.