Artorius wins Curlin as Spa gets ready for big weekend

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Artorius won the Curlin Stakes on Friday as Saratoga Race Course gets ready for a big day of racing on Saturday.

Saturday offers the Grade I Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap as well as the Jim Dandy Stakes. Although the Jim Dandy is a Grade II race, it features some of this year's top 3-year-olds.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. won his fourth stakes race of the Saratoga meet aboard Artorius. The winning horse ran the 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.34, paying $7.40 for a winning ticket.

“I always thought he could be in the conversation with some of my better 3-year-olds getting on the Derby trail and he just had a few minor things, but we were patient with him,” trainer Chad Brown told NYRA. “To see him finally start to develop, albeit late, hopefully a little like his father, maybe better late than never. If he can show up on the big day like his sire did, I would be honored.”

Brown will saddle two of the better horses in Saturday's Jim Dandy. Early Voting goes off at 8-5 and Zandon has a 2-1 morning line. Steven Asmussen's Epicenter is listed at 3-2. All three horses are considered among the country's top 3-year-olds.

Early Voting was the Preakness winner. Zandon took three months off after a third-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

“I really believe that they both have established themselves for quite some time now to be two of the top-five 3-year-old dirt colts in the country pretty consistently throughout most of the year,” Brown said.

Epicenter finished second in both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness.

In the Vanderbilt, Jackie's Warrior is the prohibitive favorite at 1-5. He is the reigning champion male sprinter and won the Hopeful at Saratoga last year.

“He’s 4-for-4 at Saratoga, all graded stakes. It’s a wonderful opportunity and we’re very much looking forward to it,” trainer Steve Asmussen said. “He’s an excellent horse and in interviews about him, you want to say something different, but he has just been consistently brilliant.”

FOX will broadcast both big races today from Saratoga, beginning at 4:30 p.m.