Art Collector cruises in Alydar repeat

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Art Collector successfully defended his title in the $135,000 Alydar Stakes on Thursday at Saratoga Race Course.

Art Collector proved much the best in the 9-furlong dirt test for 3-year-olds and up, cruising in first by a length over Masqueparade and giving jockey Luis Saez his third winner of the day.

Art Collector, trained by Bill Mott, paid $3.60 on a $2 winning wager.

Racing continues Friday with a 10-race card that includes the Grade 2, $200,000 National Racing Museum Hall of Fame for 3-year-olds, and the Grade 3, $300,000 Troy Stakes for older horses.

Also Friday, the National Racing Museum will induct its Class of 2022 at the Fasig-Tipton sales pavilion, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Being inducted are racehorses Beholder, Hillsdale, Royal Heroine and Tepin, along with trainer Oscar White and Pillars of the Turf James Cox Brady, Marshall Cassidy and James Ben Ali Haggin.

Spa Recap

Day 16

Favorite of the day: Art Collector returned $3.60 on a $2 winning wager in winning the Alydar Stakes in Thursday's eighth race.

Long shot of the day: Miss Domina paid $13.80 in capturing the 10th race.

Feature race winner: Art Collector won the Alydar for the second year in a row.

Coming Friday: The National Racing Museum Hall of Fame is scheduled to induct its Class of 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fasig-Tipton pavilion. Feature races are the Grade 2 Hall of Fame and the Grade 3 Troy.

