Art Collector cruises in Alydar repeat

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Art Collector successfully defended his title in the $135,000 Alydar Stakes on Thursday at Saratoga Race Course.

Art Collector proved much the best in the 9-furlong dirt test for 3-year-olds and up, cruising in first by a length over Masqueparade and giving jockey Luis Saez his third winner of the day.

Art Collector, trained by Bill Mott, paid $3.60 on a $2 winning wager.

Racing continues Friday with a 10-race card that includes the Grade 2, $200,000 National Racing Museum Hall of Fame for 3-year-olds, and the Grade 3, $300,000 Troy Stakes for older horses.

Also Friday, the National Racing Museum will induct its Class of 2022 at the Fasig-Tipton sales pavilion, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Being inducted are racehorses Beholder, Hillsdale, Royal Heroine and Tepin, along with trainer Oscar White and Pillars of the Turf James Cox Brady, Marshall Cassidy and James Ben Ali Haggin.