Arrest Me Red holds on for win at Spa
Arrest Me Red holds on for win at Spa

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Coming off a nine-month layoff, Arrest Me Red held on to win by a neck in Wednesday’s third running of the $120,000 Mahony at Saratoga Race Course.

Marking his first appearance for trainer Wesley Ward, Arrest Me Red ran three-wide to overtake stablemate and 7-5 favorite Into the Sunrise. He held off a late rally by Fauci to win the 5 1/2-furlong race for 3-year-olds over the Mellon turf course.

With jockey John Velazquez up, Arrest Me Red finished first in 1:01.59 and paid $6.10 on a $2 win bet. Fauci, with Ricardo Santana Jr. on board, placed second, a length ahead of Into the Sunrise.

Earlier Wednesday, Sea Foam was a wire-to-wire winner in the $100,000 Evan Shipman Handicap for 3-year-old and up state-breds, run over 9 furlongs.

With jockey Joel Rosario up, Sea Foam broke sharply and led the five-horse field from the start, finishing with a five-length victory in 1:50.91. Three Jokers and Danny California followed him to complete the exacta.

Sea Foam gave trainer Michelle Giangiulio her first career victory in just her sixth start.

“My mind is blown right now,” Giangiulio told NYRA. “It’s just epic. My first starter was in (February). I actually got my trainer’s license right at the end of 2020. This is only my sixth start; I have five horses. I’ve had one win, three seconds and two thirds, so they’ve been running really, really good.”

Spa Recap

Day 20

Favorite of the day: Clever Fellow returned $3.80 on a $2 win bet in the 10th race.

Long shot of the day: Strong Odor smelled just fine in earning a $29.80 price for winning the fourth race.

In the Evan Shipman Handicap, Sea Foam was a wire-to-wire winner, returning $12.

Coming Thursday: The 17th running of the $100,000 Saratoga Dew highlights a 10-race card.

