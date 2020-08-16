Antoinette wins Saratoga Oaks

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Antoinette held off Stunning Sky at the finish line to win the $500,000 Saratoga Oaks Invitational on Sunday at Saratoga Race Course.

Antoinette paid $12 to win as jockey John Velazquez covered the 1 3/16 miles on turf in 1:53.30, winning by half a length over Stunning Sky. Key Biscayne finished third.

“There wasn’t much speed in the race,” Velazquez told NYRA. “Today, we sent her to the lead and got her to relax and she put up a good fight. I didn’t have to take hold of her today. She opened up on the horses, but she fought with the horses.”

Antoinette upped her career winnings to $483.750.

Jose Ortiz won three races on Sunday and leads the jockey standings at the end of the fifth week of the summer meet with 38 first-place finishes. Chad Brown and Todd Pletcher are tied for the top in the trainers’ standings with 18 wins each.

Saratoga begins its next-to-last week of racing on Wednesday. The Fourstardave Handicap is Saturday and the Diana is on Sunday.

