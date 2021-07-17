Althiqa bests Summer Romance in Grade I Diana

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Althiqa finished strong to win the $500,000 Diana on Saturday, the first Grade I race of the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course.

Althiqa paid $9.90 to win, covering the 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.65. Summer Romance finished second and La Signare placed third.

Althiqa also beat out Summer Romance in the Just a Game at Belmont Park, a race run at a one-mile distance. Both horses are trained by Charles Appleby.

“I just wanted to wait as long as I could because I knew the distance was further than the last race,” winning jockey Manuel Franco told NYRA. “That was the question, but she did it. They didn’t tell me much. They just told me to cover her and follow somebody until I made my move. I think that was the key; that she was so relaxed behind horses and then she gave me a nice move and nice kick.”

In Saturday's ninth race, Wit won by eight lengths in the Grade III Sanford Stakes. Wit paid $4.20 to win. Headline Report was second, followed by Dance Code.

Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. was the winning jockey in the Sanford for the second straight year.