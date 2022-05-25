Saratoga Stampede win in summer baseball

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 9,

HUDSON VALLEY INDIANS 16U 4

Notes: Lake George's Brody McCabe and South Glens Falls' Jackson Salaway each had 3 hits to pace the Saratoga Stamepde offense. Saratoga's Patrick Temple also had a multi-hit game, going 2-3. On the mound, Ballston Spa's Connor Garrant threw 3 innings of 2-hit ball while striking out 4 to earn the win. Teammate Nate DiNuzzo pitched 2 no-hit innings while striking out 4. Warrensburg's Caden Allen Struck out the side in the 7th to finish the game.