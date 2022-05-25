Saratoga Stampede win in summer baseball

SARATOGA STAMPEDE BLUE 16U 9,
HUDSON VALLEY INDIANS 16U 4
Hudson Valley;000;004;0 —;4;4;4
Saratoga;102;330;x —;9;11;1
WP — Connor Garrant (1-0). LP — Edward Reville. 2B — Brody McCabe (SS), Chase Santoro (SS).
Hudson Valley Indians highlights: Robert Dorrance 1-3 2 RBIs, Austin Rosado 1-2 RBI.
Saratoga Stampede Blue highlights: Brody McCabe 3-4 2B, 2 RBIs 3 runs, Jackson Salaway 3-4 3RBIs, Connor Garrant 3 IP, 0 runs, 2 hits, 4 Ks, Nate Dinuzzo 2 IP, 0 runs, 0 hits 4 Ks, Caden Allen 1 IP, 0 runs, 0 hits 3 Ks.
Records: Saratoga Stampede Blue 16U 1-0.
Notes: Lake George's Brody McCabe and South Glens Falls' Jackson Salaway each had 3 hits to pace the Saratoga Stamepde offense. Saratoga's Patrick Temple also had a multi-hit game, going 2-3. On the mound, Ballston Spa's Connor Garrant threw 3 innings of 2-hit ball while striking out 4 to earn the win. Teammate Nate DiNuzzo pitched 2 no-hit innings while striking out 4. Warrensburg's Caden Allen Struck out the side in the 7th to finish the game.